KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News spoke with people at the Museum of Appalachia on the Fourth of July to ask what the holiday and patriotism mean to them. “It is the greatest country on Earth. And it’s great to be able to be free. And to do and say and feel whatever we want without any fear,” Charley Gray said.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO