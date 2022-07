What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. It has been a busy Monday full of official announcements that finally marked an end for many transfer sagas, such as Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal and Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City. Christian Eriksen is set to join Manchester United while Cristiano Ronaldo was not present for the first day of training at Carrington due to personal reasons. In Italy, Monza are set to sign European champions Matteo Pessina from Atalanta. Let's get to the transfer moves:

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO