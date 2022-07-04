ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Nearly 100 cars and floats took part in Georgia’s largest July 4th parade

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vj5LX_0gUgLLzp00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Nearly one hundred cars and floats took part in Dunwoody’s “Parade of Stars.”

Channel 2′s Sophia Choi was in one of them, and she takes us along for the ride, which starts at Mt. Vernon and North Peachtree Road in DeKalb County near All Saints Catholic Church.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It was a sea of red, white and blue at the Dunwoody Fourth of July parade. This is the largest parade in our state.

About 30,000 lined the parade route that runs nearly three miles.

“We put our chairs out here yesterday evening,” said parade spectator John Spector. “That’s what you have to do to get a spot for the parade.”

“It’s just a fun way to get together and celebrate our independence,” said parade spectator Nancy Cohen.

“I think it’s really cool because of all the cars and how festive it is,” said parade spectator Adam Cohen.

“Being here with all my neighbors and all the floats, it’s great,” said parade spectator Jenny Macdonald.

“Our whole neighborhood shows up. It’s a super fun event. We love it rain or shine,” said parade spectator Jen Belknap.

“This parade has gotten bigger and better,” said parade spectator John Barranco.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Related
WGAU

Onions sold in Athens, NE Ga are part of recall

Vidalia onions sold at Publix stores in Athens are under recall amid concerns about listeria. A&M Farms in Toombs County says it did internal testing and detected listeria on a single pack line of its Vidalia Onions. Publix says the recalled onions would have been purchased between June 22 and June 24. No illnesses have been reported.
ATHENS, GA
WTVC

Georgia slabs called satanic by some torn down after bombing

ELBERTON, Ga. — A rural Georgia monument that some conservative Christians criticized as satanic and others dubbed “America's Stonehenge” was demolished Wednesday after a predawn bombing turned one of its four granite panels into rubble. The Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton was damaged by an explosive device,...
ELBERTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
Dunwoody, GA
Cars
City
Dunwoody, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Government
County
Dekalb County, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 7/5: A tax hike, new King statue, religious states

NEW STATUE COMING SOON: An 8-foot bronze statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be unveiled Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown Atlanta. The concept is from Gwinnett native Kathy Fincher, shown in front of a clay model in an Athens studio. For more details on how others in Gwinnett are involved in this project, see Elliott Brack’s perspective below.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Vehicles#The Cars#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
The Citizen Online

Speed bumps and logic crashes in Peachtree City

Government excess and illogic on display in PTC. We use hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to maintain our multi-use paths. Over time the paths have tree roots under them that push the asphalt up, creating a bumpy ride that requires slowing down. After the repairs we are all grateful for the smooth ride.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
accesswdun.com

Georgia officials work hard to prevent brownouts and blackouts

With record-breaking heat already settling in, Georgia energy officials are touting how they work to ensure the state's power grid can deal with the strain. "We've got a very good track record," said Tim Echols, Vice-Chair of the Georgia Public Service Commission. "The Southern Company who own the systems in Georgia, Alabama, [and] Mississippi have not shed any load since 1976, meaning they haven't had these rolling brownouts since 1976. That's not the case for state by California and others."
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man drowns at home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Georgia officials have identified a man who drowned at a home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 5 that around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, game wardens were called to a home in Little River on the lake after reports of a drowning.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wfxl.com

Teen driving 130 mph crashes into home, killing Georgia woman

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) -- A woman was killed after a car driven by a teenager fleeing a Georgia sheriff's deputy crashed into her house. It happened Thursday in suburban Atlanta. The deputy was pursuing the vehicle after the driver fled an attempted traffic stop. The 14-year-old reached speeds of...
ATLANTA, GA
Nationwide Report

34-year-old Sajida Hussaini died after being hit by a vehicle in Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)

34-year-old Sajida Hussaini died after being hit by a vehicle in Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)Nationwide Report. 34-year-old Sajida Hussaini was identified as the Afghan refugee who lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle in Gwinnett County. The victim was six months pregnant. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on Hewatt Road [...]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
162K+
Followers
114K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy