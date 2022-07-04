Nearly 100 cars and floats took part in Georgia’s largest July 4th parade

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Nearly one hundred cars and floats took part in Dunwoody’s “Parade of Stars.”

Channel 2′s Sophia Choi was in one of them, and she takes us along for the ride, which starts at Mt. Vernon and North Peachtree Road in DeKalb County near All Saints Catholic Church.

It was a sea of red, white and blue at the Dunwoody Fourth of July parade. This is the largest parade in our state.

About 30,000 lined the parade route that runs nearly three miles.

“We put our chairs out here yesterday evening,” said parade spectator John Spector. “That’s what you have to do to get a spot for the parade.”

“It’s just a fun way to get together and celebrate our independence,” said parade spectator Nancy Cohen.

“I think it’s really cool because of all the cars and how festive it is,” said parade spectator Adam Cohen.

“Being here with all my neighbors and all the floats, it’s great,” said parade spectator Jenny Macdonald.

“Our whole neighborhood shows up. It’s a super fun event. We love it rain or shine,” said parade spectator Jen Belknap.

“This parade has gotten bigger and better,” said parade spectator John Barranco.

