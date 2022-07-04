ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Fourth of July holiday rush causes travel woes for drivers, flyers

By Beccah Hendrickson and
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKc56_0gUgL1QY00
EMBED <> More Videos Holiday rush causes travel woes for drivers, fliers

AAA says more than half a million Philadelphia-area residents celebrated the holiday weekend with a road trip.

BOOTHWYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A busy holiday weekend left a lot of travelers with headaches, regardless of if they chose to fly or drive to their Fourth of July destinations.

"Mid-week it was delayed, and then it got delayed another half hour. We're just happy to be home now," said Brandy McRoberts of Canton, Pa., of her flight home from San Diego.

McRoberts says the travel woes were worth the trip, even though the vacation itself was shorter than it was supposed to be.

"We had been delayed on the way out. We were seated a day," she said. "Luckily, we got contacted before we left Canton to know that."

Nationwide, thousands of flights were delayed or canceled over the last week, but people who chose to travel on Fourth of July seemed to have an easier time.

According to FlightAware, about 200 domestic flights were canceled on July 4. That's opposed to 800 a week ago.

Still, travelers dealt with crowded planes.

"It was packed, and this was my first time traveling with a baby, so it was hectic. I would never do it again," said Kianna Jackson from Atlanta.

Those who chose to drive instead paid the highest ever gas prices for Independence Day weekend and dealt with crowded highways.

AAA says more than half a million Philadelphia-area residents celebrated the holiday weekend with a road trip.

"With everybody starting to be back outside from the pandemic, I think people were planning. Two years of being inside, we hadn't been experiencing crazy traffic," said Tasheera Milburn from Claymont, Delaware.

With volume back to pre-pandemic levels, the idea of bumper to bumper traffic all the way to shore even kept some people home.

"You have to take back roads coming from Christiana. It's just wall to wall going to Jersey, so try to avoid all of that as possible," said Nate Brandon from Wilmington.

Dan Salvado from Eddystone said, "It's pretty bad. I don't even try. I wait til after. Before and after."

AAA says the worst days for traffic were Thursday and Friday.

The travel service projects show most people will stagger their rides home.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phillymag.com

10 Refreshing Swimming Holes Worth Exploring Near Philadelphia

Escape the humidity in these not-too-far natural swimming spots. When temps soar, it’s so satisfying — and much-needed — to take a dip in refreshingly cool water. While Philly has its fair share of public pools, there’s something fun about tapping into your adventurous side and taking a mini road trip to swim in natural water. We’ve rounded up 10 swimming holes within a three-hour drive of Center City that are guaranteed to help you beat the heat and have a splashin’ good time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Portion Of JFK Boulevard In Philadelphia Closed Through Early September For Utility Work

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A portion of JFK Boulevard in Philadelphia will be closed through early September. PECO is closing JFK Boulevard between 30th Street and Market Street beginning Wednesday. The closure is happening so utility improvement work can be done. If you have business in that area, give yourself a little extra time or consider alternate routes as traffic should be expected. The portion of the road will be closed through early September.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boothwyn, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
City
Canton, PA
City
Christiana, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
NBC Philadelphia

Police in Philly, Suburbs Are Targeting Aggressive Drivers: Here's the Plan

Léelo en español aquí. Heads up Pennsylvania drivers, aggressive driving could get you in trouble this summer. PennDOT announced in a news release Tuesday that more than 80 municipal police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties will be joining Pennsylvania State Police as part of a statewide enforcement wave.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

For Many Businesses, Old Wawa Stores Are a Perfect Fit

As Wawa continues expanding, Super Wawas replace older, more traditional convenience stores. But those older Wawas still have plenty of life left in them, writes staff photographer Tom Gralish for The Philadelphia Inquirer. He’s made it a practice to check up on former Wawa stores and see what’s become of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Holiday Rush#Fourth Of July#Aaa#Flightaware
phillyvoice.com

SEPTA to close trolley tunnel for annual maintenance, station improvements

Several trolley routes will be shut down for more than two weeks starting on Friday, as SEPTA begins its annual "Trolley Tunnel Blitz." Routes 10, 11, 13, 34, and 36 will not operate in the Center City trolley tunnel from 10 p.m. on Friday, July 8 through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 25. Trolley service will begin and end at 40th and Market streets for the duration of the maintenance project.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Epic Single-Day Road Trips From Philadelphia

Nearly 80% of Americans plan on taking a road trip this summer with almost 20% opting for a single-day road trip within 100 miles of home, PR Newswire reveals. Although Philadelphia offers no shortage of things to see and do, sometimes you just need some time away to explore new horizons. Fortunately, there’s a host of epic road trips from Philadelphia that you can do in just one day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Tourism Officials Question Whether Gun Violence Epidemic Will Impact Ability To Attract Visitors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Following the Fourth of July shooting on the Ben Franklin Parkway, tourism officials are questioning how much the city can take before people no longer want to visit Philadelphia. “We’re not going to crawl into a shell and hide away from the United States of America,” one tourist said. “It’s a great country and we want to go see it.” Tourists at the famed Rocky Steps say they’re not frazzled by Philadelphia’s ongoing gun violence. “You can’t let a couple of bad eggs just ruin a city,” Emilio Locilento, who’s visiting from Boston, said. “I come from far away and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
WHYY

Fourth of July weekend to test the ‘new normal’ for Philly tourism

More than two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Fourth of July holiday weekend will be closely monitored by those in the Hospitality and Tourism industry in Philadelphia. The question is whether or not people in the region and from around the country will come back to Philadelphia as the Welcome America festival is back to a pre-covid normal with fireworks and concerts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
multihousingnews.com

Rose Valley Capital Obtains $74M for Philadelphia Buy

Natixis provided the financing for the 276-unit property. Rose Valley Capital, an affiliate of Hampshire Properties, secured $73.6 million in financing for the acquisition of Mansion at Bala, a 276-unit community in Philadelphia. According to Yardi Matrix data, the seller was Winther Investments. Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking provided the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fourth Of July Parade, Concert, And Fireworks Take Over Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Security is tight on the Ben Franklin Parkway as Philadelphia celebrates the Fourth of July. Following a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade near Chicago, Philadelphia police say they are monitoring the situation. The shooting left six people dead and at least 30 injured in Highland Park, Illinois. In the wake of the shooting, Philly police say they are working to ensure those celebrating the day at the Wawa Welcome America concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway, and in other parts of the city, are safe. Police say Homeland Security Unit resources are on hand, as well as Emergency...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
101K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy