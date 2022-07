Following tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite“, we have a clear picture of what this Friday’s AEW “Rampage” card will look like. For starters, it has been confirmed that the ROH World Champion will indeed still be appearing on the show when he teams with Lee Moriarty to take on The Gates of Agony with Tully Blanchard. The two sides have been feuding ever since ROH SuperCard of Honor this past April, and seeing as recent reports indicate Brian Cage will challenge Gresham for the ROH Championship at Death Before Dishonor later this month, this tag team is a perfect opportunity to amp up the rivalry.

WWE ・ 3 HOURS AGO