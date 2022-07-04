I-25 lanes reopened after fire activity near Woodmen

COLORADO SPRINGS — One northbound lane and two southbound lanes of I-25 were closed for a time for reported fire activity in the area of the Academy and Woodmen exits.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) tweeted about the closure just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. The northbound left lane was closed but reopened shortly after, and two left southbound lanes remained closed for another hour, with COtrip showing delays southbound into Colorado Springs.

The southbound lanes fully reopened to traffic around 4:20 p.m., according to CDOT, and no additional fire activity was reported.

