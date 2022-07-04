ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

Conshohocken celebrates the Fourth of July with their annual Soapbox Derby

By 6abc Digital Staff, Tom Kretschmer
 2 days ago
The winner of this race goes on to compete at the national championships held in Akron, Ohio.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For 70 years, the town of Conshohocken rings in the Fourth of July with a high-speed race down Fayette Street.

It's their annual Soapbox Derby. The derby teaches kids how to build and race their homemade soapbox cars. And usually, it's a family affair.

Christine Donovan, a self-described Derby Mom, said, "Families have been racing for generations and generations. My kids are third generation racers, and you can't beat it on July 4th with all the red, white and blue. It's amazing. It's the fabric of our town."

David Bowe of Harleysville says if it wasn't for the volunteers, it wouldn't work.

"It is a Fourth of July thing. The whole town stops, and they have this race, and they've been doing it for 70 years," said Bowe.

Nora Coll is a racer who says she was so excited to roar down the street in her homemade soapbox racer.

"Sort of a roller coaster speed but down a hill. You get a feeling like you're a little cramped but also refreshing to get all that air," said Coll.

Her family is a family of racers, and her aunt competed and won years ago.

At the end of a fun day for all, Coll says with a laugh, "A lot of excitement but probably hard to go to bed tonight."

