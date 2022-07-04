Bands, dancers thrill big crowds as parade tradition resumes full force
With 63 different groups of marchers, Key Biscayne’s Fourth of July parade was back in full force Monday, as thousands lined Crandon Boulevard to cheer on marching bands, dancers, stilt walkers, and other colorful groups.
A pair of F-16 Vipers kicked off the 63rd annual event, as they soared over the island from south to north instead of the normal southward pass over the Village.
And there were plenty of politicians. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava walked with Key Biscayne’ mayor, Mike Davey. Annette Taddeo and Ken Russell, who are seeking the Democratic nomination for Congressional District 27, both traversed Crandon Boulevard — but Russell, a City of Miami commissioner, was the only candidate to do so riding a skateboard.
Not to be missed were Fausto Gomez, Katie Petros, and Joe Rasco, who are competing in the Aug. 23 primary for Key Biscayne mayor.
While not quite a record, the enthusiasm seemed to have fully rebounded from smaller events during the pandemic. At the Rotary Club’s post-parade cookout, grillers ran out of food and had to run to the Winn-Dixie to handle lines. “I’ve never seen it like this,” said Rotary Treasurer Bob Brookes.
Police Chief Frank Sousa said there were no significant crowd issues, except a few calls due to heat.
