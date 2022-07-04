Bands, dancers thrill big crowds as parade tradition resumes full force

Ainsley Grace Hynes, whose family hails from Galway, Ireland, waves a flag as confetti fills the air at the Key Biscayne 4th of July parade, July 4, 2022. (KBI Photo/Tony Winton)

With 63 different groups of marchers, Key Biscayne’s Fourth of July parade was back in full force Monday, as thousands lined Crandon Boulevard to cheer on marching bands, dancers, stilt walkers, and other colorful groups.

Stilt walkers entertain the crowd at the 63rd Key Biscayne Fourth of July Parade, July 4, 2022 (KBI Photo/Tony WInton)

A pair of F-16 Vipers kicked off the 63rd annual event, as they soared over the island from south to north instead of the normal southward pass over the Village.

Two F-16 Vipers from Homestead Air Reserve Base open the Key Biscayne Independence Day Parade, Monday July 4, 2022 (KBI Photo/Tony Winton)

And there were plenty of politicians. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava walked with Key Biscayne’ mayor, Mike Davey. Annette Taddeo and Ken Russell, who are seeking the Democratic nomination for Congressional District 27, both traversed Crandon Boulevard — but Russell, a City of Miami commissioner, was the only candidate to do so riding a skateboard.

Ken Russell, a Miami commissioner seeking the Democratic nomination for Congress, rides a skateboard during the 63rd annual Key Biscayne Fourth of July parade, July 4, 2022 (KBI Photo/Tony Winton)

Not to be missed were Fausto Gomez, Katie Petros, and Joe Rasco, who are competing in the Aug. 23 primary for Key Biscayne mayor.

PHOTO GALLERY

While not quite a record, the enthusiasm seemed to have fully rebounded from smaller events during the pandemic. At the Rotary Club’s post-parade cookout, grillers ran out of food and had to run to the Winn-Dixie to handle lines. “I’ve never seen it like this,” said Rotary Treasurer Bob Brookes.

Police Chief Frank Sousa said there were no significant crowd issues, except a few calls due to heat.