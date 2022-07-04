Manatee County honors fallen deputy with a mobile memorial

Dispute: Police responded to a verbal altercation between a staff member and a would-be guest who was denied admission. The caller advised his company had booked a room at the facility, and as he attempted to check in had to wait more than 20 minutes for an employee to arrive at the front desk. When the clerk did arrive, the man explained the clerk was rude to him, then told him he would not allow him to stay, which prompted the call to law enforcement. The clerk explained to officers he was tending to a matter on another floor of the hotel and was unable to be at the front desk at the time. When he did return, he said the guest was hostile, after which he told him to leave. Despite producing proof of reservation, officers advised the guest he could not force the hotel to let him stay.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO