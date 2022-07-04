Manatee County honors fallen deputy with a mobile memorial
By ABC7 Staff
Mysuncoast.com
2 days ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Friends and family are coming together to celebrate the life of a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was taken too soon. Beyond The Call of Duty honors Law Enforcement who have lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021 by decorating a trailer with...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is paying to a horse who was a part of its mounted-patrol unit. Retired SCSO Mounted Patrol Mount “Major,” who passed away Saturday night. Major was a 17-hand, bay Hanoverian gelding donated by Dr. Isaac Zamora of Sarasota...
SARASOTA, Fla. — A former Southwest Florida radio personality was killed Tuesday in an industrial accident, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Lee Firestone, who was known to 96k-Rock listeners as Leroy Van Zant on the "Stan & Haney" morning show from 2003-2008, had turned his attention to an art gallery in the Bradenton area and was also working at a Waste Pro facility in the Sarasota/Bradenton area.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies said they are investigating a man’s death after he was killed in an “industrial accident” Tuesday evening. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said that Waste Pro employee Leroy Firestone, 58, was performing maintenance on the hydraulics of a garbage truck. Firestone was standing on a ladder when the […]
SARASOTA, Fla. — A garbage company worker was killed on Tuesday when the truck blade closed on his head in Florida. According to a statement from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office obtained by WTSP, Leroy Firestone, 58, was on the ladder doing some maintenance on the hydraulics of one of the garbage trucks at Waste Pro in Sarasota, Florida when the blade/door on the side activated, closing on Firestone’s head.
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives are hoping someone will recognize the suspect who robbed a convenience store on July 4. Shortly before 7 p.m. on Independence Day on 07/04/22, a suspect walked into the Circle K on 1st Street West in Bradenton, demanded money, and implied that he had a weapon. Employees complied with his request.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A teacher, Uber driver and pizza delivery driver. Deputy Pedro Gonzalez Horstmann's journey to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office isn't typical, the agency recently shared. He joined HCSO at 51 in November 2020. He graduated from the academy in June 2021. But he's no stranger...
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Dramatic Pinellas County Sheriff's Office dashcam and bodycam video released Wednesday shows the moments leading up to last week's deadly shooting of a man who police say pointed a weapon at deputies. Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter during a news conference discussed the details of...
BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office found a teenager connected to a gas station robbery on July 4. Deputies said a teenager entered a Circle K on 1st Street West in Bradenton just before 7 p.m. Monday. The teen demanded money from employees and implied...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy had a close call with a lightning bolt last week, and it was all caught on video. The deputy was driving on Interstate 75 on July 1 when lightning hit just in front of her patrol vehicle. It was strong enough to disable much of the electronics inside. No one was hurt.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two children died after a drowning incident at a Florida lake on the Fourth of July, according to reports. San Carlos Park Fire District said it was dispatched to Florida Gulf Coast University’s Lakefront Beach after a drowning incident involving two children at Lake Como.
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa health clinic owner was arrested and accused of being part of a six-figure insurance fraud scheme. Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis' office said Ybor Medical Center owner Angela Ippolito Duncan allegedly planned and took part in "staged car accidents to submit more than $970,000 in fake accident injury automobile insurance claims."
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One firefighter was injured Monday night in a three-alarm house fire in Sarasota County, officials said. The fire started shortly after 10 p.m. Monday at a home in the 5800 block of Ashley Parkway. It took firefighters nearly two hours to extinguish the blaze. The occupants...
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is seeing improvements. New netting and a paint job is giving the bridge a facelift. Crews are repainting the yellow cables on top of the bridge as well as corrosion protection being added. Florida While the new improvements to the Skyway Bridge are underway the Highway Patrol is still urging motorists to be careful.
Dispute: Police responded to a verbal altercation between a staff member and a would-be guest who was denied admission. The caller advised his company had booked a room at the facility, and as he attempted to check in had to wait more than 20 minutes for an employee to arrive at the front desk. When the clerk did arrive, the man explained the clerk was rude to him, then told him he would not allow him to stay, which prompted the call to law enforcement. The clerk explained to officers he was tending to a matter on another floor of the hotel and was unable to be at the front desk at the time. When he did return, he said the guest was hostile, after which he told him to leave. Despite producing proof of reservation, officers advised the guest he could not force the hotel to let him stay.
“No one should have to change how they express their gender identity to maintain their housing,” said Demetria L. McCain, HUD’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. “Setting restrictions like these is not only unacceptable, it is illegal. This charge demonstrates HUD’s commitment to enforcing the Fair Housing Act and ensuring housing providers meet their fair housing obligations.”
A Florida grandmother accused of driving drunk and killing her 10-month-old grandchild doesn’t want to spend more than four years behind bars. She has been out on bond since last March. In a virtual court hearing on Tuesday, the 52-year-old grandmother, Helen Mention, of Tampa, passed on a plea...
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 46-year-old man was struck by a boat propeller near Egmont Key in Hillsborough County Monday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. FWC was called to assist with the boating accident which took place around 2 p.m. Authorities said the man was...
Police arrested and charged a man for allegedly throwing a hot dog at a police officer near Tampa who was warning him that he was violating an ordinance. NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place Saturday in Pinellas County, when officers attempted to stop 47-year-old Jason Stoll from selling hot dogs after his midnight street closure permit ended.
