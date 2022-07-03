NOPD looks into a weekend of carjackings across the city

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) – Three carjackings across the city are under investigation, the New Orleans Police Department announced on Sunday, July 3.

According to the NOPD’s Major Offense Log, two of the carjackings happened within two hours of each other on Saturday, the other happening early Sunday morning.

The first incident happened in New Orleans East in the 6600 block of Virgilian Street, just before 2:10 p.m. NOPD reports one suspect out of a group of four walked up to a 43-year-old man and demanded his car with a gun in hand.

The four then drove off in a white 2015 Buick Lacrosse.

Less than two hours later, officers responded to the West Bank for the second carjacking in Lower Algiers where a similar vehicle was stolen.

Just before 4, the NOPD says a 60-year-old woman was approached by a suspect holding a gun and demanding the keys to her car near the corner of Sullen Place and Cambridge Street.

The woman gave him the keys and the suspect drove off in the woman’s car, also 2015 a white Buick LaCrosse, heading towards New Orleans.

The third carjacking took place Sunday in the 7th Ward.

According to police, at 1:24 a.m. two women had just been dropped off by an Uber and had gotten into their car when they heard a loud knock on the window. The suspect took out a gun and the two women got out of the car.

The suspect drove off in the 2017 grey Honda Accord Sport with the license plate reading 313DRT.

No injuries were reported in any of the carjackings but all three incidents are currently under investigation.

