ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lodge, MT

Basin Campground near Red Lodge reopens after historic floods

By Alina Hauter
Q2 News
Q2 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cf6mR_0gUgKSxt00

After it was closed because of the floods, Basin Campground west of Red Lodge is back open. Though the campground was fairly empty over the fourth of July weekend, a few Montanans made it out to celebrate in the wild.

Kelly Stevenson wasn’t going to let Mother Nature ruin his fourth of July tradition.

“Every year we come up to Red Lodge around the fourth and find a camping spot and spend a couple of days up here, just over the hill but just to get away,” said Stevenson, Monday.

Basin Campground wasn’t Stevenson’s first choice, but compared to other campgrounds, it’s open.

“Usually, we go up Lake Fork and it’s all washed out, everything up there,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson’s girlfriend called Fish, Wildlife, and Parks and they told her that Basin Campground opened last Wednesday.

“First come first served, and I was up here Wednesday and there was only, by Thursday morning, only three total,” said Stevenson.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

He thought the campground would be packed and was surprised at how few people were there.

“I think if people knew about it, it would have been full for sure,” said Stevenson.

It’s good news for Sabrina Charney, who didn’t even realize the campground was open when she arrived.

“We came here by chance looking for a campground. We visited a couple of other campgrounds around, Palisades for one. We tried to go up the pass and it was closed,” said Charney.

She’s been to Basin before and noticed some changes since she’s been back.

“The landscape has been totally rearranged since the flood so it’s very interesting to go running around,” said Charney.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

She’s just grateful she found one campground that’s open for the summer season.

“It was a bit of a letdown seeing as Montana country is so special, to have it out of commission for the summer season especially, but you know, we made it,” said Charney.

It costs $15 per night to stay at the campground and since it’s been fairly empty, it might be a good chance to see some wildlife.

“About 50 yards over there, there was a sow, a black bear, and two cubs up in the tree that stayed up there until everybody went to bed and she disappeared during the night,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson hopes more people are able to camp at Basin and enjoy the scenery, just as he has.

Comments / 0

Related
yourbigsky.com

Special weather statements in Montana issued

The National Weather Service in Billings issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several Montana counties, including Yellowstone County, effective until late Monday night. Threats from these thunderstorms include frequent lightning strikes, heavy wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour, and possible tennis ball-sized hail. Several cities under this storm watch include Billings, Hardin, and Glendive.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Lifestyle
City
Basin, MT
State
Montana State
Red Lodge, MT
Lifestyle
City
Red Lodge, MT
moderncampground.com

Flooding Prompts Closure of Several Montana Campgrounds

This season is the perfect time to camp in Montana, however, getting access to campgrounds this year may be difficult following the major flooding last month. “The East Rosebud has significant road damage throughout the drainage,” Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, the public affairs specialist with the U.S. Forest Service, said Tuesday.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

More Large Hail, Severe Storms Possible in Billings This Week

Another round of large hail and strong winds are possible through Yellowstone County over the next couple of days, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. Severe Thunderstorms are possible for Billings and the surrounding communities on Wednesday (7/6) and Thursday (7/7), with the storm's arrival expected to be between 3 pm and 11 pm MDT.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Campgrounds#Camping#Fish#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Montanans
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Cole Hauser and Family Serve as Grand Marshals of Cody, Wyoming July 4th Parade: VIDEO

Cole Hauser and his family served as Grand Marshals of Cody, Wyoming’s annual July 4th parade today; Hauser, his wife Cynthia, and their daughter Steely rode in a horse-drawn wagon decorated with American flags down Sheridan Avenue in the middle of Cody, the gateway to Yellowstone National Park. Hauser and his daughter waved flags for the crowd as they were driven down the street, looking proud and excited to be there.
CODY, WY
yourbigsky.com

Fire in downtown Billings Friday night

The former Denny’s restaurant in downtown Billings caught fire Friday night. Billings Firefighters and police responded and successfully extinguished the fire. A press release from the Billings Fire Department says about 12,000 dollars of damages were sustained from the building. Shrubs on the west side of the building sustained heavy damage from the fire as well as the facias and soffits above the shrubs sustained moderate charring. The brick wall of the building had relatively minor smoke stains. The property and content of the building are insured.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Q2 News

Here's how the holiday is shaping up

We will continue to see chances of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day tomorrow. If you have any festivities planned for the Fourth, make sure to move indoors if storms approach your area.
ENVIRONMENT
yourbigsky.com

Severe storms possible over holiday weekend

The Billings National Weather Service (NWS) reminds people to stay weather aware over the fourth of July weekend with an increased possibility of thunderstorm activity. Severe storms are possible Sunday and Monday with heavy rain, strong winds, and hail. Temperatures for the weekend are expected to stay warm, varying from the mid to late 80s.
BILLINGS, MT
bigfoot99.com

Rainbow Family Gathering ‘officially’ starts tomorrow

This year’s gathering of the Rainbow Family in the Routt National Forest just over the Wyoming state line “officially” starts tomorrow. Attendees have been amassing at Adams Park for the last two weeks. Some have arrived in run-down, hippie-style school buses true to their stereotype, others in...
CARBON COUNTY, WY
Q2 News

Q2 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy