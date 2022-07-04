ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Robert Griffin III still hoping for another NFL chance despite ESPN gig

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Robert Griffin III still isn’t sure if he will be playing quarterback or analyzing quarterbacks when football season begins.

And that’s exciting for him.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is working as an analyst for ESPN, but he doesn’t consider himself retired despite being out of the NFL last season. Quite the opposite.

Robert Griffin III is currently working as an analyst for ESPN.
Robert Griffin III is still eyeing an NFL return.

“I am ready to go right now. I train every day. I throw and workout. I know what it takes to get my body ready and I am doing those things,” the 32-year-old Griffin told KWTX News 10 in Waco, Tex. “Yes, it is a little bit tougher when you are flying around everywhere doing stuff for TV, but when you really want something, you make it work. So, if I get that call this year, next year, or five years from now I will be ready to play.”

RGIII brought his traveling dual-act to New Jersey in April, where he simultaneously conducted a pre-draft interview with Kenny Pickett while also running through drills alongside Pickett with trainer Tony Racioppi at TEST Football Academy. Pickett was the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round draft choice.

Griffin is a free agent who last played for the Ravens in 2020. He had his best seasons with Washington before he spent one year with the Browns and then mentored Lamar Jackson during Jackson’s rookie season of 2018 and his MVP season of 2019, as well as 2020.

Robert Griffin III, left, works out with Kenny Pickett at TEST Football Academy in April.

“I still love to play,” Griffin said, “but right now I am just focused on doing the best as I can as a storyteller and giving back to football as much as I can.”

Griffin puts emphasis on the word “storyteller,” approaching athletes from having worn their shoes.

“That is a big point of emphasis for me,” he said. “I am trying to aid these guys and give back to the sport, not take away from it. It is not about me, it is about the guys that are playing.”

