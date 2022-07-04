ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Some 4th of July fireworks being replaced with drones due to fire concerns

By Heather Brinkmann, FOX Weather
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RebOj_0gUgKMul00
Hire UAV Pro's light show take up the entire sky, going up to 400 feet and spreading out hundreds of feet. Edward Huang

With the increased fire danger throughout many areas of the Southwest, cities are looking to alternatives for their Fourth of July shows.

Many communities across the country will be using drones instead of lighting off fireworks this holiday.

Hire UAV Pro, a Denver-based company, uses its drones to produce a synchronized light display.

Graham Hill, the owner of the drone company, says that his phone has been constantly ringing since fire bans were issued.

“Last year, we probably had about a dozen requests. But this year, we probably had like three or four hundred requests,” Hill said.

Drone light shows can use upwards of 1,000 drones that fly in formation in a constant location. The drones are programmed to perform light effects, animations, and even dances.

Hire UAV Pro says that its light shows take up the entire sky, going up to 400 feet and spreading out hundreds of feet, depending on the number of drones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qakjM_0gUgKMul00
Hire UAV Pro uses drones to produce a synchronized light display.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U1xpx_0gUgKMul00
Many cities have banned fireworks due to the extreme drought conditions.

Hill says that Colorado has been proactive about canceling fireworks since last year’s Marshall Fire.

“The biggest push towards doing this to replace fireworks came with the fires in Louisville, which sparked up in winter,” Hill explained. “And I think that’s really what alarmed everyone to the possibility that, well, we’re having that much widespread destruction from fires in January, February. We really need to get ahead of this for the summer.”

The company has the entire Fourth of July weekend lined up with drone shows for several cities in Colorado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXXsK_0gUgKMul00
The light show displays the bald eagle.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yAHQC_0gUgKMul00
Using drones instead of fireworks is a safer way to avoid fires.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7F7P_0gUgKMul00
The light shows can use upwards of 1,000 drones.

And with the increased wildfire concerns, the Centennial State isn’t the only area looking to the skies for a creative light display.

“We’ve been getting a ton of calls from Utah, then would be getting a ton of calls from Southern California, and then the kind of calls from Arizona and New Mexico most recently,” Hill said. “So, it’s been interesting to kind of see. You know, the direct correlation between fires sparking up and then our phone ringing.”

Many cities have even banned fireworks due to the extreme drought conditions across the Southwest.

Most of the western half of the U.S. is experiencing at least moderate drought conditions.

And with little drought relief in sight, Hill says he is already working to increase his fleet of drones for bookings in 2023.

“If we can help communities still have fun and safe outdoor entertainment, and hopefully people think that it’s cool, then I think that, you know, there’s no limit to how far this can go,” Hill said.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

It’s the Fourth of July. Do You Know Where Your Fireworks Came From?

When you go to light off your stockpile of fireworks this Fourth of July weekend, take an extra moment to consider where those mortars, firecrackers and Roman candles came from. No, we’re not talking about the pimply teen who sold you the 36-shot Gallantly Streaming aerial repeater with the waving American flag on the box. We’re talking about the little-known Chinese factories where the overwhelming majority of consumer fireworks are made.
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
City
Louisville, CO
State
Utah State
TODAY.com

Americans brace for severe delays on Fourth of July holiday weekend

Travel troubles are showing no signs of letting up as the Fourth of July holiday weekend kicks into high gear. Hundreds of flights already cancelled and the nation’s highways are packed, with close to record numbers of Americans hitting the road despite high gas prices. NBC’s George Solis reports for Saturday TODAY.July 2, 2022.
GAS PRICE
Salon

This 4th of July, let’s extinguish fireworks for good

Something happened early in the pandemic. Frustrated by a deadly virus that kept many trapped inside, isolated and increasingly desperate for everything from socialization to supplies, people started setting off fireworks. In larger cities such as New York, which in 2020 received 80 times as many fireworks complaints as in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Not so slick! Home Improvement star Tim Allen's $500,000 boat LEAKED 30 gallons of fuel into Lake Michigan and shut down marina over July Fourth weekend

Tim Allen, 69, is on the hook to pay for the cleanup of a Michigan marina after his 54-foot yacht spilled over two dozen gallons of fuel into harbor waters. The Home Improvement actor - and longtime voice of the popular 'Pure Michigan' travel commercials - closed down the Northport Marina on Lake Michigan over the Fourth of July holiday as staff cleared the harbor of about 30 gallons of diesel that leaked from his yacht.
NORTHPORT, MI
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy