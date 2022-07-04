ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bobby Crimo, 22, ID’d as person of interest in deadly Highland Park parade shooting

By Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CW19w_0gUgKL2200

A person of interest has been identified in Monday’s deadly mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade outside Chicago, authorities said.

Officials ID’d the man as 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III — who they said they believe is armed and dangerous.

He is believed to be driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with the Illinois license plate DM80653, officials said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

FBI agents on Monday night visited Crimo’s family’s home in Highwood — which is located about a mile from the scene of the mass shooting, WGN-TV reported.

The agents were at the home for an hour or two, the report said.

The gunman opened fire with a “high-powered rifle” while standing on a roof just minutes after the parade began in the tony suburb of Highland Park, where six people were left dead and 24 others injured.

The killer “was very military-style, methodical in the way he was crouched and shooting,” an attendee told WGN TV.

Investigators found a rifle at the scene that is believed to have been used in the massacre.

Jeff Leon, 57, told CNN the shots sounded like firecrackers and that he initially assumed the noise was part of the parade.

“The police started reacting, and I saw some people falling,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mhH2d_0gUgKL2200
Bobby Crimo, 22, has been identified as a person of interest in the Highland Park parade shooting.
Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1neaR1_0gUgKL2200
Officials aid the gunman opened fire with a “high-powered rifle” while on a roof.
Twitter

Chaotic footage showed frantic parade-goers — some of them bloodied — running for their lives as the gunfire exploded.

Leon said people began ducking behind cars to stay out of the line of fire.

Another witness told CNN that she hid in the basement of a sporting-goods store and saw several injured victims scurrying around the scene in a bloodied daze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PhU1S_0gUgKL2200
Blood pooled at Port Clinton Square in Highland Park, after a shooting at a July Fourth parade.
AP/Lynn Sweet

She said a desperate father put his child in a dumpster as a safety precaution before heading back out to search for other relatives.

“STAY OUT OF THE AREA – allow law enforcement and first responders to do their work,” the Lake County Sheriff’s office tweeted as the carnage unfolded.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dY68V_0gUgKL2200
Angry Americans call out gun violence, politicians after Chicago-area parade shooting

Images from the scene showed baby strollers and blankets that had been abandoned amid the mayhem.

Police said cops ran toward the gunfire but that the shooter had ceased firing before they arrived.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pledged additional resources in the wake of the violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n90mt_0gUgKL2200
Law enforcement search the area of the Highland Park mass shooting.
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vKas4_0gUgKL2200
An image of Bobby Crimo from his Facebook page.
Facebook

“State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community,” he tweeted. “We will continue working with local officials to help those affected.”

Rep. Brad Schneider, whose district includes Highland Park, said he had been gathering at the start of the parade route when the shooting unfolded.

“Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community,” Schneider tweeted . “Enough is enough!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OuO8D_0gUgKL2200
Investigators found a rifle at the scene that is believed to have been used in the massacre.
TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Local resident Debbie Glickman said she was on a parade float when the shooting erupted.

“People started saying, ‘There’s a shooter! There’s a shooter! There’s a shooter!’ ” Glickman said. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there.”

“I’m so freaked out … It’s just so sad,” she said.

Highland Park is a roughly 30-minute drive from Chicago.

The Independent

Police share photo of Highland Park suspect’s gun

Chicago police have released a photograph of the weapon used in the Highland Park mass shooting on 4 July, where seven people were killed and dozens injured. On Monday evening, police arrested 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo after an hours-long manhunt around the city north of Chicago.A spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said the suspect used a rifle “similar to an AR-15” from atop a commercial building and fired into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park.On Wednesday night, the police released a photograph of the weapon, reported News Nation.According to prosecutors,...
TODAY.com

Highland Park shooting: 7th person dies, suspect expected in court

A seventh victim has died after the shooting at the Highland Park, Illinois, Independence Day parade. Investigators are also sharing new details about the suspect, including how he disguised himself at the parade to escape, as well as his past run-ins with law enforcement. NBC’s Tom Llamas reports for TODAY.July 6, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NBC News

Democrats call for more action on gun safety after Highland Park mass shooting

In the wake of the latest deadly mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, Democrats are calling for tighter gun restrictions less than two weeks after Congress passed a bipartisan bill in response to the Uvalde elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. NBC News’ Allie Raffa explains what action Democrats are calling for and whether lawmakers say this mass shooting could have been prevented. July 6, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Independent

Highland Park shooting - live: Robert Crimo’s motive still unknown as police say he used gun ‘similar to AR-15

At least six people were killed and 38 injured in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Illinois on Monday after a gunman with a legally obtained firearm on a rooftop opened fire, sending hundreds fleeing in terror.Hours later, police announced that they arrested a 21-year-old man named Robert E Crimo, as a person of interest.“It sounded like fireworks going off,” shared a witness, Richard Kaufmann. “It was pandemonium. People were covered in blood tripping over each other.”While “several of the deceased victims” died at the scene, one succumbed to injuries in the hospital, according to authorities.One...
The Independent

Victims of the Highland Park mass shooting: What we know so far

On July 4, Highland Park became the latest community torn apart by gun violence in the US as what was supposed to be family-friendly Independence Day celebrations turned into a bloodbath.Local residents, families and friends had gathered to enjoy the July 4 parade in the Illinois city when a lone gunman opened fire on the crowds from a sniper position on the roof of a nearby business.Seven people have so far died in the attack while more than three dozen others were taken to hospitals, several of them suffering from gunshot wounds. Of the six victims, five adults died...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

Details emerge about the victims of the Highland Park shooting

A day of celebrations quickly turned into chaos as gunshots rang out during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY on the attendees and first responders – including some children – who jumped into action, as well as the victims who were fatally shot.July 5, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
MLB

Hendriks advocates for change after Highland Park parade shooting

CHICAGO – White Sox closer Liam Hendriks provided powerful, cogent thoughts after Monday morning’s tragic shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, a Northern suburb of Chicago located 27 miles from the city, leaving at least six dead and 24 injured as of early Monday evening.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Terrifying video of Highland Park shooting captures panic as gunman opens fire on July 4 parade

Fourth of July festivities cascaded into bloody mayhem in the Illinois city of Highland Park when bursts of gunfire were heard over the celebratory music and screaming spectators ran for their lives.A video, which was among the first from the incident to go viral, captured the panic and chaos that unfolded during the parade as shots rang out on Monday.Appearing to be captured from the mobile phone of a teenage reveller, the video began by showing families sitting on the kerb, watching a marching band go past.But suddenly the band members broke into a run and sprinted off...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Robert Crimo: Person of interest identified in Highland Park July 4th mass shooting

A person of interest has been identified in the mass shooting at the Highland Park 4th of July parade. Police named Robert E Crimo III, 22, who goes by Bobbie, as a person of interest. He was arrested several hours later driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with an Illinois plate. Highland Park Police commander Chris O’Neil said earlier that he was armed and dangerous. An online profile matching Mr Crimo’s age and description appeared to show he is a musician who performs under the name Awake the Rapper. At least six people were killed and dozens...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

