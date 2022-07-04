ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

City of Orlando apologizes for Fourth of July message following backlash

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Schonfeld
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HOX5z_0gUgKHV800

( The Hill ) – The City of Orlando, Fla., apologized on Saturday for its Independence Day message that declared the nation was in “strife” and questioned why people would want to celebrate the holiday in the city’s weekly newsletter.

“A lot of people probably don’t want to celebrate our nation right now, and we can’t blame them,” the Friday edition of Orlando’s “City News” read . “When there is so much division, hate and unrest, why on earth would you want to have a party celebrating any of it?”

The city apologized the next day, saying it “sincerely regrets” the message’s “negative impact.”

“We understand these words offended some of our residents, which was not our intent,” the city wrote in its apology . “We value the freedoms we have in this country and are thankful to the men and women who have fought and continue to fight for those. We take pride in celebrating the 4th of July to express our gratitude to those men and women and honor the country we live in.”

The statement had sparked widespread criticism online, with many users calling the city’s newsletter “un-American.” The message also caught the attention of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) office.

“Oh, here we go,” Christina Pushaw, DeSantis’s spokeswoman, tweeted on Sunday .

“The City of Orlando apologizes if you were offended by their attack on 4th of July,” she wrote. “This is what happens when you elect Democrats, you guys… they do not have the same view of America as we do.”

Despite the backlash, some have cheered the city’s July 4 message.

“Y’all do not need to apologize — your first email captured the tone of how many Americans (and Orlandoans) are feeling right now,” Florida state Rep. Anna Eskamani (D), who represents parts of Orlando, tweeted on Saturday . “It’s ok not to be ok.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Hotlando: City Beautiful named sweatiest town in America

It’s not just the heat. It’s the humidity. It’s the crowds. It’s the propensity for outdoor exercise. And it’s the prospect of cooling off. With that in mind, a new listicle based on a study of weather, sweat factors and cooling-off opportunities in 200 of the largest U.S. cities has named Orlando the sweatiest place in America.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando named 'Sweatiest City' in the United States

We don't need to tell you Orlando gets hot. Our little swampy city without those fancy coastal breezes to the east and west is a sweltering puddle of asphalt for much of the year. Still, we were a bit surprised to find that Orlando is the sweatiest corner of the entire United States.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Apopka restaurant to hold fundraiser for injured firefighter

APOPKA, Fla. – An Apopka restaurant is bringing together its community to help a fireman who suffered a significant work-related injury last week. Porkie’s Original BBQ announced on its Facebook page it will hold a fundraiser on Thursday, July 7, for Austin Duran, the Apopka firefighter who has been fighting to recover from a tragic injury he sustained while working on June 30.
APOPKA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Alina Andras

5 great burger spots in Florida

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that nothing compares to some crispy french fries and a juicy burger. And while it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's ok to have it from time to time, if you enjoy it. After all, it's all about balance. Eating whole foods most of the time and indulging in a delicious burger occasionally won't do much harm.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un American#Democrats
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando police address security measures as Fireworks at the Fountain kicks off

ORLANDO, Fla. — A mass shooting in the Chicago suburbs has caused some to rethink Fourth of July plans for the evening. The City of Orlando’s Fireworks at the Fountain event is underway. Police Chief Orlando Rolon said he understands those concerns, but said there is a way to try to do our part to keep everyone safe, especially in a big crowd like the one at tonight’s event.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Attempts to Lure In Renters with Surge in Luxury Apartments

Amid a tight housing market, people are remaining renters for longer than before, so their expectations of what their homes must offer have also changed – and developers have rushed to deliver. Riding the wave of migration, Orlando is no exception and scores 5th place among the top cities that built the largest share of luxury rentals over the last decade.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Abortion-rights rally held in Orange County Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of abortion rights advocates filled the courthouse square in downtown Orlando Monday. It comes just days after a judge declared Florida's new 15-week abortion ban unconstitutional. He's expected to issue that ruling Tuesday and order an emergency temporary injunction to block the law which took...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Newsweek

Shark Attacks Surfer Near Florida Beach, Officials Say

A man was bitten by a shark Sunday morning while surfing near New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, Florida, according to local media reports. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to survive, the Orlando-based television news station WOFL reported. The...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Millionaires Row home tops Dr. Phillips sales from June 25 to July 1

A home in Millionaires Row topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from June 25 to July 1. The home at 9712 Kilgore Road, Orlando, sold June 28, for $1.95 million. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,508 square feet of living area on 1.48 acres on Pocket Lake. Days on market: Nine.
ORLANDO, FL
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy