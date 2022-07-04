ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Win-now Rangers in very different NHL Draft position

By Mollie Walker
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

For a Rangers team that essentially put an end to its rebuild with its longest playoff run in seven years, the 2022 draft seems like a bit of an afterthought.

With so many restricted and unrestricted free agents to take care of, holes in the lineup to fill and decisions to make regarding personnel, the Rangers’ offseason to-do list is not focused on stocking their already somewhat-full prospect cabinet. Alas, the Rangers have just four picks in this year’s draft, which is set for Thursday and Friday in Montreal.

“We still want to just keep moving forward,” president and general manager Chris Drury said during his end-of-the-season conference call with reporters when asked about the club’s priorities. “Keep finding good players at all the positions. We’re doing a deep dive now and looking back, it’s still pretty fresh. We’re going to try to do everything we can to be better and be back in the playoffs.”

Since the famous rebuild letter was sent out in February 2018, the Rangers have drafted 35 players, 17 in the first three rounds. They’ve had seven first-round picks: Vitali Kravtsov, K’Andre Miller, Nils Lundkvist, Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere, Braden Schneider and Brennan Othmann. Four of those players are already considered lineup regulars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yt0f_0gUgK9WZ00
Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury.

The Rangers lost their 2022 first-round pick due to the conditions of the trade for Andrew Copp, whom Drury acquired from the Jets at this year’s trade-deadline in exchange for three draft picks and prospect Morgan Barron. It was a relatively hefty price for a rental, but worth it considering Copp’s impact on the team’s playoff run. Winnipeg also sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Rangers in the deal.

The three draft picks were two conditional second-rounders and a 2023 fifth-round selection. The 2022 second-round pick the Rangers sent to Winnipeg became a first (No. 30) since they reached the conference final and Copp played in at least half of their playoff games.

For the other conditional second-round pick, the Jets had the option of taking the Blues’ original 2022 pick or the Rangers’ in 2023. Winnipeg ultimately decided on this year’s second-rounder (No. 55), which the Rangers acquired from St. Louis as part of the Pavel Buchnevich trade that also brought in the since re-signed Sammy Blais.

The Rangers’ highest pick this year is in the second round at No. 63, so the organization won’t participate until Day 2 of the draft unless a trade occurs. Trading for a first-rounder doesn’t seem likely, considering the club has transitioned into a win-now mode.

No. 63 is the only pick the Rangers have through the first three rounds. They’ll also draft in the fourth round at No. 111, which was originally the Jets’ pick but made its way to New York via the Golden Knights as part of the Brett Howden trade. The Rangers also have pick No. 159 in the fifth round and No. 191 in the sixth.

The Rangers have had at least eight and as many as 10 picks in each of the past four entry drafts. The fact that they have just four this year indicates their priorities have shifted to the here and now rather than the developing of young talent. It’s possible Drury could use their four selections as deal sweeteners for assets who could help the Rangers make another playoff run.

Drury was announced as a finalist for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year award, along with the Lightning’s Julien Brisebois and the Avalanche’s Joe Sakic, at the NHL awards ceremony on June 21. The first-year Rangers boss will find out whether he won on the first day of the draft.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: Longtime NHL Star Dies Unexpectedly At 53

Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment died Wednesday at the age of 53. According to an Associated Press report, Marchment died in Montreal, where he was attending the upcoming NHL Draft as a scout for the San Jose Sharks. No cause of death has been given. The Sharks, where Marchment also...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

Who's No. 1? Uncertainty surrounding top pick at NHL draft

MONTREAL (AP) — Rather than tip his hand on who the Montreal Canadiens plan to select with the first pick in the NHL draft, general manager Kent Hughes joked they’ll end up with all three of Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky and Logan Cooley. If the Canadiens want to make a splash, they could end up with two of them. There’s uncertainly surrounding who’s going No. 1 for the first time in nearly a decade, when the Colorado Avalanche chose Nathan MacKinnon in 2013. In the aftermath of MacKinnon leading the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup, the Canadiens are confronted with a potentially franchise-changing decision in their first time picking first in 42 years and as the hosts of the draft that begins Thursday in Montreal. “If there was any one player with a perfect track record, it would be a pretty simple decision and we probably would have already declared what we were going to do,” Hughes said Wednesday. “Everything we can know, whether it’s Shane or Logan or Juraj, we want to know to what extent they will be able to live with the pressure of playing in Montreal.”
NHL
The Associated Press

Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment dies at 53

MONTREAL (AP) — Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment died Wednesday in Montreal, his agent said. He was 53. Longtime agent Rick Curran confirmed Marchment’s death to The Associated Press. Marchment was attending the NHL draft in Montreal as a scout for the San Jose Sharks. A cause of death was not immediately available. “It’s a sad day for for me personally, a very sad day for our organization,” said Mike Grier, who was named Sharks general manager Tuesday. “He meant a lot to a lot of people in our organization, our players, our staff —anyone who knew Brian, the type of man he was. He was just an honest, a down-to-earth, loving person who just cared about everyone. He had time for everyone in the building. Anyone he came across, he had time for. ”
NHL
Yardbarker

Maxim Barbashev would be a great pick on Day 2 of the NHL Draft

With the 2022 NHL draft this Thursday and Friday, the LA Kings have a chance to add to their already surplus of young talent. Without a first-round pick because of the trade with the Minnesota Wild that brought winger Kevin Fiala to Los Angeles, the Kings will have to wait until the second round and pick 51 to add a young player.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
theScore

Comprehensive guide to the 2022 NHL Draft

Thursday, July 7 at 7 p.m. ET (Round 1) Friday, July 8 at 11 a.m. ET (Rounds 2-7) For the first time since 1985, the team hosting the draft will choose first overall when the Montreal Canadiens step up to the podium. The Maple Leafs nabbed Wendel Clark with the top pick when Toronto hosted proceedings 37 years ago.
NHL
Yardbarker

Edmonton Oilers’ Top 5 Draft Picks of Ken Holland Era

This year’s NHL Draft, which takes place at the Bell Centre in Montreal on July 7 and 8, will be the fourth Ken Holland has overseen for the Edmonton Oilers since getting hired as the team’s general manager (GM) and president of hockey operations in May 2019. When...
NHL
NHL

Territory Talk: Chatting NHL Draft with Chris Peters

With the 2022 NHL Draft scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday in Montreal, draft and prospect analyst Chris Peters joined this week's episode of the Territory Talk podcast to discuss the theme of this year's draft class, what the Cats might do with their six picks, and much more.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Top Canadiens Keys to Success at 2022 NHL Entry Draft

It will literally be years before anyone knows how the 2022 NHL Entry Draft turns out for the Montreal Canadiens. However, general manager Kent Hughes can get a head start making it a success on July 7, when the Habs pick first overall, in Montreal of all places. Ultimately, the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
K'andre Miller
Person
Chris Drury
Person
Julien Brisebois
Person
Vitali Kravtsov
Person
Joe Sakic
Person
Brett Howden
Person
Andrew Copp
The Hockey Writers

Kraken Prospect Report: 2021 Draft Class Season Recap

The 2022 NHL Entry Draft is upon us, and before we look to the future, we should take a look back at the past. The Seattle Kraken used all seven of their draft picks during the 2021 NHL Draft. Since then, several players have had standout performances, while some others have tapered off a bit.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Inside the experience of the NHL Draft floor

There is no larger gathering of the hockey community than the NHL Draft. Somewhere in the host arena, you will find:. 32 club front offices and their teams of scouts and support staff. the NHL’s brass and its hockey ops and event staff. a large number of NHL owners.
NHL
NHL

Draft Week: An Outlook On The Canes Approach

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will add to their already strong pool of prospects this week, with the 2022 NHL Draft set to take place Thursday and Friday. Thursday night, beginning at 7 p.m. on ESPN, will be the first round, while the second through seventh rounds will transpire throughout the day Friday on ESPN+.
RALEIGH, NC
bardown.com

Rating the first overall NHL draft picks from the last 10 years

The NHL Draft is right around the corner and everyone is looking ahead. Asking questions like what this draft means for the Montreal Canadiens rebuild? Whether Shane Wright is going to go first overall or not? But not us, we’re looking back! Today we’re rating all the first overall picks since the year 2012.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Nhl Draft#Playoff Games#Drafts
NHL

Need to Know: 2022 NHL Draft

MONTREAL - The Bruins have six picks on the board entering the 2022 NHL Draft at Bell Centre, which begins on Thursday night (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET) with the opening round and continues on Friday morning (NHL Network, 11 a.m. ET) with the remaining six rounds. Here's everything you need to know:
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Wings Draft Targets: Conor Geekie

With just under a week left until the 2022 NHL Draft, there are still a couple more names worth mentioning for the Detroit Red Wings and their 8th overall pick. One of those names is Conor Geekie, an 18-year-old center from Canada. His name may ring a bell since his older brother, Morgan Geekie , is a forward for the Seattle Kraken, but he definitely isn’t living in his brother’s shadow.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy