ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

‘Kind of something you dream about’: Kutter Crawford leads Red Sox over Rays after call-up, plus 4 takeaways

By Tom Westerholm
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

Crawford threw 5.1 innings in relief to lead the Red Sox to the win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jj5iy_0gUgJHXL00
Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after leaving during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

Kutter Crawford’s last outing prior to Monday’s game against the Rays was in Rochester on June 28, when he helped the Worcester Red Sox pick up a win with an eight-strikeout, one-walk performance.

On Monday, the 26-year-old — who is the No. 24 prospect in the Red Sox system — walked onto the field at Fenway Park in the third inning and walked off in the eighth to a standing ovation from Red Sox fans after a nearly flawless 5.1 innings. Crawford picked up his second win of the season and — once again — struck out eight while walking one. The Red Sox claimed a 4-0 victory over their division rivals.

“It’s kind of something you dream about, walking off the field and getting a standing ovation from 35,000-plus people, especially at Fenway,” Crawford told reporters after the game. “So it was pretty special.”

Crawford started the season with the big-league team, but he has bounced back and forth between Boston and Worcester twice. The Red Sox brought him back up on Monday, optioning Connor Seabold to Worcester to make room for Crawford.

Crawford delivered — Trevor Story’s fourth-inning solo homer would have been enough to deliver the win, although the Red Sox manufactured another run in the fifth and two more in the eighth.

“He makes all his pitches,” Alex Cora said after the game. “It was impressive. Good breaking ball, good cutter, good changeup. The fastball played. He was in control until the last hitter. It was really good to see.”

Cora lauded the pitching department’s player development for bringing along a number of promising prospects and noted that Crawford has a 75-percent strike rate, which helps him stay ahead of hitters.

Crawford threw five pitches, leaning heavily on his cutter, fastball, and curve, per Baseball Savant. According to the team, he became just the second Red Sox pitcher to throw more than five relief innings and record eight or more strikeouts.

“Last couple outings, I started to figure something out mechanically that has helped with that,” Crawford said. “But yeah, just commanding the baseball, all five pitches in the zone is one of my keys to success.”

Crawford would have been a candidate to pitch Wednesday when the Red Sox need a spot starter (it will not, according to Cora, be Chris Sale). That slot could go to top pitching prospect Brayan Bello after Crawford’s brilliance on Monday.

“It was his afternoon,” Cora said.

More takeaways

2. Story’s solo shot in the fourth inning carried just far enough in Fenway to clear the right-center field wall at 395 feet and an exit velocity of 104.9 miles per hour.

“Yesterday he hit the ball the other way, the fly ball in Wrigley,” Cora said, referencing a ninth-inning fly-out to right center that just missed in the Red Sox’s 4-2 win over the Cubs. “That’s a good sign, and then he didn’t miss that one. It was a big one for us.”

Cora noted that Story — and many others — benefit when they can hit to right.

“That’s something that playing with the big boys here back in the day, with Manny [Ramirez], he always said that the wall was his friend,” Cora said. “You stay hard right center, on fastballs, if they hang one, you’re going to hit it out of the ball park.”

3. The Red Sox benefitted from a pitching error for the second consecutive day — after scoring the winning runs when Rowan Wick skied a throw to first in the 11th, Josh Fleming allowed an insurance run to score in the eighth. Alex Verdugo hit a dribbler back to the mound with the bases loaded but Fleming didn’t get his glove down far enough, and the ball bounced past him. Rafael Devers scored as a result.

4. After Monday, the Red Sox have won five in a row at home and are 17-7 in their last 24 at Fenway Park.

5. The Red Sox shook off a late night in Chicago on Sunday — they played 11 innings against the Cubs, then flew back to Boston to start an important home stand against the Rays. The win pushed them two games ahead of the Rays and one ahead of the Blue Jays in the AL East. The Yankees didn’t play, but hold a 13-game lead.

The Red Sox take on the Rays at 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday before starting four-game series at home against the Yankees.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Judge, Hicks hit grand slams as Yankees pound Pirates 16-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks each hit a grand slam, Luis Severino worked six dominant innings and the New York Yankees routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 16-0 on Wednesday night to split their two-game interleague series. Judge became the first Yankees player to hit 30 home runs before the All-Star break twice in his career when he turned on a pitch from Pittsburgh reliever Manny Banuelos — acquired from New York last weekend — in the eighth and sent it screaming into left-field seats for his third career slam. Hicks cleared the bases in the ninth when he went deep against Pirates utility infielder Josh VanMeter, who was making his third relief appearance of the season. Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson, Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka also homered for New York to boost the Yankees’ season total to 139 homers, easily tops in the majors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Rays Bounce Back Quickly, Put Up Crooked Numbers in 8-4 Victory Over Red Sox

BOSTON, Mass. — No baseball player likes getting shut out, and it's become very clear that the Tampa Bay Rays hitters don't like it, either. Fresh off a shutout loss on Monday, the Rays exploded for three runs in the first inning on Tuesday night, and then added four more in the sixth to grab an 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Rays are now 5-1 in games after being shut out this season.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rays vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 7/6/2022

This AL East battle should be a good one! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Red Sox prediction and pick. Boston took Game 1 while the Rays bounced back and won Game 2. This rubber match should be interesting as a long-time veteran will go up against a rookie pitcher making his MLB debut. 13 years tell them apart as Corey Kluber is still getting it done at age 36. Brayan Bello debuts for the Red Sox who are looking to fill sports as ace Chris Sale is looming a return. Boston is up by one game on the Rays in the AL East standings and so this proves to be a crucial game for both teams.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox host Rays as key AL East stretch of games looms

The Boston Red Sox's chances of catching the New York Yankees in the American League East could hinge on the games ahead as they approach the MLB All-Star break. The Red Sox begin a 14-game stretch against only American League East Division rivals Tampa Bay and New York with the first of a three-game series against the visiting Rays on Monday afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Rochester, MA
City
Boston, MA
NBC Sports

How Sox prospect Brayan Bello performed in MLB debut

Brayan Bello's first big-league appearance is in the books. The Boston Red Sox' top pitching prospect made his much-anticipated MLB debut Wednesday vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. He pitched four innings, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two. Bello's first MLB...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here’s why the Celtics are glad Grant Williams is learning how hard officiating ‘actually is’

"No one can give him as hard a time as he gives the refs." Celtics forward Grant Williams developed a bit of a reputation for his treatment of referees during the playoffs. Williams — perhaps more so than even Jayson Tatum or other frequent complainers on the team — made sure to loudly declare his displeasure whenever officials made a call he didn’t like, and a significant majority of the calls seemed to be disagreeable.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Rowan Wick
Boston

5 things to know about Red Sox pitching prospect Brayan Bello

Pedro Martinez, one of Bello's idols, thinks the young pitcher's talent is "off the charts." Brayan Bello is set to make his Major League debut on Wednesday against the Rays, marking the latest career progression for the top pitching prospect in the Red Sox system. Bello, 23, has already pitched...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Watch: Twins turn improbable triple play vs. White Sox

The play began when Griffin Jax had men on first and second with nobody out. A fly ball by A.J. Pollock sailed into the right-center gap but Byron Buxton was there to make the catch at the wall. Adam Engel and Yoan Moncada were caught off guard, believing the ball...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

3 top targets for Dodgers ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers are playing a quality brand of baseball despite dealing with various injuries and underperformance from key players. The Dodgers are still one of the World Series favorites, but they would benefit from making a move or two ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. However, what exactly does this Dodgers team need? After all, they feature a deep roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Blue Jays#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The Red Sox#The Worcester Red Sox
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/4/22

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: While Manny Bañuelos did finally get to make his Yankees debut this season, his latest stint with the team is now over. The club traded him to the Pittsburgh Pirates yesterday for cash considerations, following his being designated for assignment on June 28. The lefty put up nice numbers in 8.1 innings, but there simply wasn’t space for him on the team. Presumably he should have more chances to prove his mettle for the Pirates. Here’s hoping he does well and gets an extended stay in the big leagues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston

JD Davison wants to be a ‘dog’ and ‘leader’ for Celtics at Summer League

"He’s been great every step of the way." JD Davison saw an opportunity in the NBA during his lone college season at the University of Alabama. Whether Davison ever actually considered a second season in college is unclear — his college coach, Nate Oats, told Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe on Tuesday that he thought Davison was always going to leave. But Davison believes he has a chance to eventually find a role with the Celtics, who selected him with the 53rd pick last month.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s brother Trayce taking Dodgers by storm in return

31-year old Trayce Thompson has become an MLB journeyman. After breaking into the league with the Chicago White Sox in 2015, Thompson spent 2016 and 2017 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dodgers fans were excited to see Golden State Warriors’ star Klay Thompson’s brother play for their team. However, Thompson never got things going in LA. After 2017, he spent time on multiple different teams. But the Dodgers took a chance once again on him in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
Yardbarker

Yankees could bring back familiar utility man to provide depth

The New York Yankees are always looking for talented depth pieces, which is why they could bring back former utilityman Tyler Wade. Wade was DFAd the Los Angeles Angels this past weekend, struggling on the offensive side to make an impact. This season, Wade has made 67 appearances with 147...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

3 outfielders the New York Yankees could target at the trade deadline

One of the New York Yankees’ biggest weaknesses is right field, specifically Joey Gallo. Manager Aaron Boone can’t utilize Giancarlo Stanton as an everyday defender anymore, which automatically means Gallo is receiving a significant number of reps. However, general manager Brian Cashman will have an opportunity at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Red Sox trolled extremely hard by Yankees, ESPN with Fenway Park ad

The Boston Red Sox may feel like they’re being trolled by the New York Yankees because of the new ESPN advertisement outside of Fenway Park. It’s not bulletin board material. What this can be considered is billboard material. Outside of Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, an appearance by Derek Jeter was made.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy