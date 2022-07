INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures on Monday are expected to reach the 90s once again, but it will come with an uptick in humidity and set the tone for the remainder of the week. Happy Independence Day! Get ready for a real scorcher. We’re waking up to a sunny sky out there and temperatures initially in the upper 60s. Humidity may be noticeable in the morning, but the air will really begin to feel sticky by the afternoon. Heat will build quickly, too, with lunchtime temps in the mid 80s and afternoon highs in the low 90s! Isolated storms are possible between 4-8 p.m., but the vast majority of the area will remain dry. The evening will be warm and dry, though a bit muggy for fireworks.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO