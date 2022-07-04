ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

By Melissa Espana, Haley Townsend, Ben Bradley
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQ1SD_0gUgIS2J00

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured.

Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago.

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, Illinois license plate DM80653 and was pulled over during a traffic stop. After a brief chase, he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Who is the Highland Park parade shooting suspect?

Officials named Robert Bobby Crimo III as a “person of interest” in the Highland Park parade shooting. They previously described the suspected gunman as a white man with longer black hair, a small build and wearing a white or blue t-shirt. Crimo is considered armed and dangerous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YxOqL_0gUgIS2J00
A photo of Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, courtesy Highland Park Police. Crimo has been named a person of interest in the Highland Park parade shooting.

The FBI released more information on Crimo, saying he weighs 120 pounds and has four tattoo marks on right cheek, across his neck and above his left eyebrow. He has ties to Rockford, DeKalb and Elgin, Illinois.

PHOTOS: Chaos unfolds as gunman opens fire at Highland Park Fourth of July parade

Officials said while they named Crimo as a “person of interest,” they say he is the suspected gunman.

“Calling someone a suspect or person of interest, it’s really synonymous,” Lake County Sgt. Christopher Covelli said.

Tuesday morning, Covelli said in a press conference that Crimo had been planning the attack for weeks. Covelli said Crimo was disguised during the attack to conceal his facial tattoes and hide his identity during the escape. More than 70 rounds were fired from a high powered rifle that Covellli said appears to have been purchased legally by Crimo in Illinois.

Who is Robert “Bobby” Crimo III?

A check of the Lake County Sheriff’s website and the Cook County Sheriff’s website shows Crimo has not been in their custody in the last few years. Covelli said Tuesday Crimo is a resident of Highwood, IL.

WGN’s Ben Bradley investigated Crimo’s background. Online accounts associated with Crimo feature him in music videos acting out the aftermath of a school shooting. In one clip, a newspaper headline of presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald is tacked to a wall behind him. That music video was posted in March.

A music channel associated with his performance name has more than 3 million streams on Spotify. Bradley’s quick check has not revealed a criminal record but he continues to search databases. Crimo’s father unsuccessfully ran against Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering in 2019, Mayor Rotering confirmed to WGN.

Did the Highland Park parade shooter take hostages?

Police said there is no indication that the gunman took hostages or was barricaded.

Where can I report tips about the Highland Park shooting?

If you have photos or videos from the scene around the parade route, or have any information about the gunman, you are asked to call 1 800 CALL FBI or the Highland Park police at at 847-432-7730.

