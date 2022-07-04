ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adult, child killed in New Port Richey apartment fire

By Leilyn Torres
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
An adult and a child were killed in a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in New Port Richey early Monday morning.

The fire happened at The Park at Ashley Place apartments in New Port Richey, just after midnight on July 4. Firefighters said heavy smoke and flames were coming from the second floor of the building.

Firefighters were alerted of the possibility that two people were trapped inside. Pasco Fire Rescue said firefighters ran upstairs where they found one adult and one child. They pulled them out of the fire and began attempting lifesaving measures.

According to officials, both victims were rushed to local hospitals, where they later died.

Investigators from Pasco Fire Rescue, the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office, and Pasco Sheriff's Office said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire rescue officials said one firefighter suffered minor burns and was evaluated on the scene but refused further treatment. The fire was under control within 30 minutes.

ABC Action News WFTS

