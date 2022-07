On today's IGN The Fix: Games, God of War: Ragnarok is officially launching this year releasing a brand new Collector's Edition, and even a premium 'Jotnar Collector's Edition' that will be available to preorder soon. God of War: Ragnarok will also release a Launch Edition, a Standard Edition, and a Digital Deluxe Edition. God of War: Ragnarok is set to include a slew of additional physical and digital items for buyers, alongside a 16" replica of the famous Mjölnir hammer. Nintendo has revealed its first special edition Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3-themed console coming two weeks before the game's release. The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 console comes with a unique dock and Joy-Con controllers that all feature the game's graffiti-esque artwork. A streamer may have leaked that She-Hulk is coming to Marvel's Avengers live on Xbox's Twitch channel with a Crystal Dynamics developer. Narz has it all on today's Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 HOURS AGO