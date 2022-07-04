ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

The Secret Ingredient That Will Have You Sipping Cocktails All Summer Long

By Rebecca Cherico
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summertime: the living is easy, and our drinks should be easy, too. Lazy languid days demand sips for reclining leisurely. Speaking practically, though, a great summertime cocktail should have something to help replenish all the fluids we're losing through all that exertion in the heat. What does that? While water is...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why Some Twix Bars Might Be Getting Smaller

Whether you're team left or right Twix, you're probably not someone who thinks there should be less of this chocolatey candy bar. Although this crunchy treat is popular in the U.S., Brits also love Twix, even though they claim that chocolate tastes different across the pond (via Insider). Surprisingly, this is not a matter of opinion or pride in one's country, but a difference in regulations for milk chocolate. Per Insider, the UK requires a higher concentration of cocoa than the U.S., plus American companies tend to add a bit more sugar.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Complicated History Of Red Velvet Cheesecake Ice Cream

The first Juneteenth celebration occurred on June 19, 1865 in response to federal troops marching into Galveston, Texas to demand the liberation of all Black people who were still enslaved two and a half years after President Lincoln had already issued the Emancipation Proclamation, per History. Over the more than a century-and-a-half since then, Juneteenth has come to be seen as a celebration of both "African American freedom" and Black "education and achievement", according to the Juneteenth website.
GALVESTON, TX
Mashed

How Ice Cube Trays Can Help You Make Ice Cream

There's no more delightful sweet treat to indulge in during the warmer months than ice cream. This cold, creamy, and delicious confection is something that people of all ages from toddlers to the elderly can enjoy together. Licking that sugary scoop never fails to bring a smile to one's face.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

24 Ice Cream Hacks You Should Try This Summer

If you love ice cream, you're not alone. According to the IDFA, the United States economy scoops up some $13.1 billion each year from the country's ice cream lovers. And the top flavors? You better believe we're playing nothing but the hits: Per a YouGovAmerica poll conducted in 2020, chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry take the gold, silver, and bronze.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Summer Long#Cocktails#Alcohol#Gin And Tonic#Vodka#Food Drink#Beverages
ETOnline.com

The Best Portable Blenders for Summer Cocktails On the Go

Summertime is all about relaxing on the beach and enjoying as much time outside as you can. After all, the warm weather only lasts for a few months, and you want to take advantage of all the road trips, pool days, picnics and other outings while you can. It's always important to stay hydrated when you're spending all day enjoying the summer sun — but sometimes you want to sip on something other than water, such as a refreshing smoothie or cocktail. Thankfully, portable blenders are nifty devices that can help you get your summer smoothie fix while you're relaxing at the beach.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

5 Types Of Yeast And How To Pick The Right One When Baking

Anyone who's ever watched their own loaf of bread rise in a hot oven knows the excitement that baking with yeast arouses. Getting your doughy hands on a living, breathing thing is a powerful moment in the life of your kitchen; it channels an almost elemental sort of energy. Yeast's mysterious force is often misunderstood. Hundreds of years ago, keeping and preserving yeast was a tricky and somewhat unpredictable operation, but these days we can purchase yeast easily at any supermarket (per Explore Yeast).
INDUSTRY
GQMagazine

50/50 Martini

An ever-so-slightly lighter spin on the WASP staple. This variation pairs the spirit with an equal pour of vermouth. Go with gin unless you have a big, flavorful vodka on hand (yes, vodka can be flavorful–look for one that’s either unfiltered or finished on a pot still). Ingredients.
DRINKS
Mashed

Easy Baked Cod Recipe

Cod is a very versatile whitefish, and it's famous on both sides of the Atlantic. In England, it is most commonly used for that familiar British signature meal: fish and chips. In America, the popularity of cod is evidenced by, among other things, the fact that Cape Cod was named by a captain after catching a large load of said fish nearby. While there are many ways to prepare cod, baking it may be the easiest method — especially the way recipe creator Catherine Brookes makes it.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Russia's Tasty And That's It Has Unwanted Extras In Its Hamburgers

In the past few months, since the invasion of Ukraine, companies have taken a stand by removing their business from Russia in support of, and in solidarity with, the war torn nation. According to The New York Times, franchises range from media conglomerates like Bloomberg and Netflix to accounting firms and food establishments like Little Caesars, Heineken, Starbucks, and McDonald's.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Aldi's Flower-Shaped Ice Cream Cones Could Become A Summer Favorite

During the hottest months of the year, there is only one place in town that's more popular than the pool: the ice cream shop. Creamy, sweet, and refreshing, this scrumptious snack doubles as the perfect way to help beat the heat during the scorching summer months. And with ever-more creative flavors to sample, from macaroni and cheese to jalapeño-avocado, this classic frozen treat never goes out of style.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Who's The Guy In The Cracker Barrel Logo?

Have you ever looked at a logo and wondered about its origin? Sometimes a logo is nothing more than the literal representation of the company name, as in the case of big names such as Target and Apple. But other times, it provokes specific questions. Case in point? The Cracker Barrel logo. If it weren't posted above, it'd still be easy for you to picture it. That mustard yellow background, the barrel, and the man in overalls seated in a wooden chair.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

Yogurt-Marinated Lamb Chops With Mango Chutney

Chef Chintan Pandya’s irresistible lamb chops sing with flavor, benefiting from a two-part marinade: first in malt vinegar and grated green papaya for tenderness, then in spiced yogurt for irresistible flavor and tang. They then get basted with butter once on the grill (lamb chops can be fatty, so expect some flare-up while grilling). Turn them every few minutes to ensure even charring, then sprinkle with the reserved dry spice rub for extra toastiness and texture while they rest. The mango chutney is inspired by a recipe the chef’s mother makes at home, adding sweet tanginess with just a little kick, complementing lamb’s rich flavors well.
RECIPES
Mashed

Why Some People Find Mayonnaise Disgusting, According To Science

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Mayonnaise is a creamy, zippy, viscous condiment made from egg yolks, oil, vinegar, and lemon juice that is often used as a spread, dip, or dressing for a range of recipes. Mayo is widely believed to have made its culinary debut in the mid-18th century when the Duke of Richelieu captured Mahón. His chef whipped up a new style of sauce in which he used olive oil instead of cream, much to the ruler's liking, according to Encyclopedia.com. From amping up chicken salads to providing delicatessen sandwiches with an added layer of flavor to dunking French fries in lieu of ketchup, mayo is a versatile, affordable relish loved by eaters around the world. It's even used as the not-so-secret ingredient in Chicago-based Portillo's famous chocolate cake, giving it its iconically moist, decadent quality, per Spoon University.
RECIPES
WWD

Hotel Chelsea’s Elegant Lobby Bar Pays Homage to Hotel Bars Around the World

Click here to read the full article. The historic Hotel Chelsea is quietly welcoming visitors back through its doors on West 23rd Street. After opening its Spanish-inspired restaurant El Quijote earlier this year, the revamped New York hotel is introducing another F&B concept for guests to discover. “The Chelsea’s always felt to me like a grande dame,” says property co-owner Sean MacPherson. “And it felt like the appropriate thing was to create the grande dame of lobby bars. And so we tried to honor the existing architecture and design, and build something that felt old world and classic.”More from WWDA Look...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

Here's How Atlas Monroe Vegan Chicken Is Doing After Shark Tank

Given the recent rise in demand for plant-based food items, Atlas Monroe is positioning itself to capture the market with its flagship offering, extra crispy fried chick'n. According to CNBC, The founder, Deborah Torres, stated the inspiration for the line came from her father. After her father was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, the entire family aimed to support him and his healing by adopting a raw, organic, and vegan lifestyle for 90 days. After 90 days, they decided to continue the journey but began experimenting with recipes, and that's how Atlas Monroe came to be.
AGRICULTURE
leitesculinaria.com

Authentic General Tso’s Chicken

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. Want to know what makes this authentic General Tso’s chicken so crave-worthy? It’s the classic spicy sweet and sour sauce, made with soy sauce, chili sauce, Sriracha, and rice vinegar that smothers tender wok-fried chunks of boneless chicken. It’s the best we’ve ever tried.
FOOD & DRINKS
WWD

24S Taps Nensi Dojaka for Exclusive Capsule

Click here to read the full article. OH LA LA: Online retailer 24S has tapped London-based designer Nensi Dojaka for an exclusive capsule collection launching on July 7. The 2021 LVMH Prize winner has designed 10 pieces, ranging from pleated bra tops and tights with a daring twist design at the knee, to lightweight shirts and midi dresses.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionAll the Items from the Supreme/Emilio Pucci Capsule Collection The retailer’s chief buying and marketplace officer Maud Barrionuevo lauded Dojaka’s personal vision and “poetic, never aggressive or vulgar”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Making Sangria

When it's the height of summer, the temperature tips into the high 80s, and the combo of heat and humidity have you both parched and sweating, chances are, that an ice-cold glass of sangria is the remedy you need. Whether you're at a summer BBQ, a 4th of July event, or a birthday party, there's nothing quite like sangria to help provide the refreshment you need.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mashed

137K+
Followers
35K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy