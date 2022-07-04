ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Officers ‘out and about’ for Tacoma Summer Blast, and other Fourth of July events

By Kristine Sherred
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y0SSy_0gUgHJND00

Following two weekends with multiple shootings, Tacoma police are “out and about” in the city and at Fourth of July events, including the Summer Blast festival along Ruston Way.

“We usually have a great Fourth of July on our waterfront,” police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said on Monday.

At similar events in years past, police and fire department staff on site have assisted with reuniting children separated from their parents, not an uncommon occurrence in big crowds, she noted Monday morning.

The Marine Services and Dive Unit is also out on the water today, in conjunction with Metro Parks’ Summer Blast event . Parks spokesperson Rosemary Ponnekanti confirmed Monday afternoon that hired private security is also assisting the security effort.

Activities began at noon at Cummings Park, where the parks district has set up bounce houses, sand sculpting and more kid-friendly fun. In addition to food trucks, pop-up vendors and local arts and crafts sellers, The Lobster Shop is running a beer garden.

At Dune Peninsula, guests will find another beer garden. Both locations have a stage with live music performances through 10 p.m., when fireworks are estimated to begin — set from a barge approximately 3,000 feet offshore from Cummings Park.

Metro Parks says the display should also be visible from Jack Hyde Park to the south.

Ponnekanti cautioned that later-in-the-day visitors are likely to run into road blocks due to heightened traffic in the area.

Planned road closures through midnight include Ruston Way from Alder to North 49th Street, Yacht Club Road between Ruston Way and the Grand Loop, and North Baltimore south of the Point Ruston roundabout.

Restaurants and other businesses situated in the Point Ruston area are open for business, with Ruston Way south of Alder open to vehicle traffic. Pierce Transit is operating its bus service to the area on its Route 10 line on Pearl Street and on its Route 11 line, which runs from downtown through the Stadium District and the North End to Point Defiance.

FIREWORKS REPORTING NEAR TACOMA

Haddow reminded the community to report illegal fireworks through the region’s new online reporting tool, fireworksreport.com . Residents in Tacoma, Sumner, Fife, Roy and Orting are invited to use it, as are those in University Place.

Fireworks are permitted on July 4 in Gig Harbor and University Place through midnight, and in Lakewood through 11 p.m.. Unincorporated areas of Pierce County can use fireworks on private property through midnight on July 4. They are always illegal in Steilacoom and will also be in Gig Harbor as of 2023.

Fireworks going off illegally in your Tacoma neighborhood? Here’s how to report it

South Sound 911 has said that July 4 is the agency’s busiest day. Reporting errant fireworks online frees up the emergency line for more serious situations, said Haddow. Officers in the field receive these reports on a screen in real-time, she added.

The system will be available through 6 a.m. on July 5.

Around noon on Monday, Tacoma firefighters knocked out a small apartment fire in the 1100 block of Fawcett Avenue, downtown near 11th Street.

Tacoma police are also stationed at designated “hot spots” for crime throughout the city today, said Haddow, as outlined in police chief Avery Moore’s crime reduction plan .

Council decides to ban fireworks in Gig Harbor beginning in 2023

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Business owner temporarily closing Tacoma restaurant location after string of shootings

TACOMA, Wash. — Following a string of shootings in Tacoma, one business owner said he's closing one of his restaurant locations until his workers feel safe returning. “One day, when [staff are] comfortable coming back and we open up the place again, but until that comfort level is there, that security that they need to feel comfortable coming in, we’re going to keep the store closed,” said Lewis Rudd, the CEO of Ezell's Famous Chicken.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Shooting investigation underway in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Tacoma. The shooting happened at South 19th and Martin Luther King Jr. Way at about noon. FOX 13 has a crew heading to the scene to get more information. Police said the area is an active scene and...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

A Look Back in Time: Lost and Wounded Chehalis Boy Survives Journey Through Lewis County Woods

In Juky 1942, a Chehalis boy survived over 24 hours in the “wilds of western Lewis County,” treating himself for a severed artery. Chehalis resident Dick Mitchell, 17, was the son of Mr. and Mrs. C.R. Mitchell. He had been working with a crew to cut fire trails on Weyerhaeuser Company land when he became separated from the group. Mitchell had only a cross-cut saw and a first aid kid with him when he walked down the wrong trail, an error he didn’t realize he had made until it was too late.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ruston, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Ruston, WA
City
Lakewood, WA
City
Gig Harbor, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Steilacoom, WA
KXL

14-Year-Old Shot And Killed While Riding In Car In Tacoma

ACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed while riding in a car in Tacoma, Washington. The Tacoma Police Department said on Twitter at about 1 p.m. Wednesday that juveniles were inside a car near 19th and Martin Luther King Jr. Way in the Hilltop neighborhood when someone shot at them.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pierce Transit#Fourth Of July#Dune#Tacoma Summer Blast#Dive Unit#The Lobster Shop
KING 5

Body of 20-year-old swimmer recovered from Green River

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on the search for a missing swimmer near the Green River Gorge originally aired June 25, 2022. The body of a 20-year-old male swimmer missing from the Green River Gorge area since June 25 was recovered Wednesday, the King County Sheriff's Office (KSCO) announced.
KING COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Suburban Times

Lakewood Police welcomes seven officers

City of Lakewood social media post. Today we had the privilege of welcoming 7 new graduates to LPD. (From L to R) Officer Beauchamp, Officer Cerniauskas, Officer Dougherty, (Chief Zaro), Officer Dawson, Officer Wabinga, Officer Kirkham, & Officer Mahaffey. We are excited to have you here serving our citizens.
LAKEWOOD, WA
thurstontalk.com

Thousands Cheered to Welcome the Liberty Bell to Olympia in July 1915

If you think the Liberty Bell has never left Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, you would be wrong. In fact, the nation’s legendary icon was right here in Thurston County at the former Northern Pacific Depot in Olympia on July 14, 1915. The bell’s 1915 national tour was set in...
OLYMPIA, WA
Nationwide Report

Semi-truck flips over following a crash in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Sunday, authorities reported a crash between a vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer in Tacoma. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place on East Bay Street. The early reports showed that the semi-truck fell at the familiar curve of East Bay Street, alongside the Puyallup Tribal Cemetery, just before the road forks into River Road East and Pioneer Way East.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dedo’s daily crime report: Sheriff looks for man that shot woman in face

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio crime reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 6: A Tacoma man is arrested for firing his gun in his home and found with illegal weaponry, Graham deputies arrest a man that shot at an officer on patrol, and the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect that shot a woman in the face.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

71-year-old woman dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in North Seattle (Seattle, WA)

On Sunday night, a 71-year-old woman lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle in North Seattle. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near North 141st Street and Aurora Avenue North. The early reports showed that an 80-year-old woman was traveling north when her vehicle hit a 71-year-old woman crossing Aurora in an area without a designated crosswalk.
SEATTLE, WA
parentmap.com

Renton Family 4th of July

The entertainment stage is in the grass amphitheater on the north side of the Kidd Valley and Ivar's restaurants. At 6:30 p.m. DJ Jordan will be spinning an assortment of music that will include audience interaction. As a special addition, DJ Jordan will delight fans with a live musical performance beginning at 8:00 p.m. featuring his latest and greatest melodies.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Five people shot in two Tacoma shootings Sunday night

A reported drive-by shooting in Tacoma left one man with serious injuries, and prompted Tacoma police to shut down the intersection of South 47th Street and South Tacoma Way Sunday evening. Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said the initial dispatch call came at 4:24 p.m. Two cars were driving on South...
TACOMA, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
2K+
Followers
233
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy