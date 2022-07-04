ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Two Indianapolis homes destroyed, four others damaged after Monday fire

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NBh3p_0gUgGyaV00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department says nine people are displaced after a fire Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the 10000 block of Park Glen Court around 1:30 p.m. That's near East 16th Street and North Mitthoefer Road.

IFD says one homeowner told them they smelled burning plastic in the garage and found heavy sparks coming from the electrical box.

The fire extended to the house next door and IFD says both are a total loss and the families lost everything.

Two adults, four children and one dog lived in the primary fire home, while three adults and one dog lived in the second home.

No injuries were reported and both families had insurance.

Four other homes have exterior siding damage due to the fire's heat.

On Sunday night , a west side fire heavily damaged a woman's home that she was renting.

In Fishers , one home was destroyed and two others were damaged Sunday afternoon.

TOP STORIES: Indiana gas tax increases to 61 cents per gallon | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion
| Township trustee and fire employees owe taxpayers $351K, audit reveals | Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25 | Here's what overturning Roe v. Wade's abortion protections means for Indiana

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Father, 2 kids displaced after fire at Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire in Columbus has left a father and his two small children without their home. Neighbors reported the fire at a rental on S. Cherry Street around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Fire officials arrived to find a single-story home and a nearby vehicle on fire. Neighbors told them it was possible children […]
COLUMBUS, IN
Fox 59

Semi crashes in construction zone in Boone County

Semis crash in a construction zone in Boone County on I-65. Indianapolis man pleads guilty to murder of mail …. The new foods you can try at the Indiana State Fair …. U.S. Marshals focus on Indianapolis, 9 other major …. Docs: Canal cameras helped IMPD catch man with rifle...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

ISP helicopter team finds missing child

ELKHART, Ind. — An Indiana State Police crew in a helicopter helped rescue a missing child July 4. The team was near Indianapolis when they received a call for assistance in Elkhart County. The pilot, Sgt. Eric Streeval, and tactical flight officer John Riggers arrived in the area around...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
City
Fishers, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
963xke.com

Indiana 11-year-old killed in fireworks explosion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – No one is saying just what happened in a fireworks explosion in Mt. Vernon that killed an 11-year-old boy. His mom yesterday identified him as Camrynn McMichael. Police say the boy died on the way to the hospital after being seriously injured in an explosion...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

NWS: Heat and Slight Risk of Severe Storms Wednesday

STATEWIDE–Portions of Indiana are under a heat advisory until 9 pm Wednesday with many places in Indiana expected to get heat indices between 100 and 110. Severe storms are also possible. “The heat advisory area is essentially from Rockville to Greencastle over towards Shelbyville and Greensburg and points south....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy house fire blamed on fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators say errant fireworks were to blame for a residence fire late Sunday night on the city’s near west side. Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Sharon Ave., where they found a fire on a deck. It took about twenty minutes to get the fire under control. A 23-year-old man and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Swanigan
cbs4indy.com

Teen shot on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager was shot Wednesday on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before noon, police were called to the 4400 block of North Vinewood Avenue, near 46th Street and High School Road. Officers arrived to find a 16-year-old suffering from...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

3 Lafayette buildings damaged by fireworks Monday

The Lafayette Fire Department reported 10 incidents involving fireworks Monday. Three of these incidents involved damage to buildings, displacing a total of 10 people, according to a Tuesday press release from LFD. Eight residents were displaced from an apartment in the 2100 block of Fincastle Avenue after fireworks were placed...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WRTV

IndyHumane fixing air conditioning issue at shelter

INDIANAPOLIS—An Indianapolis animal shelter says it is making changes to its cooling system amid this week’s sweltering temperatures. A concerned citizen contacted WRTV with a picture inside a dog kennel that read 81.5 degrees with 65 percent humidity. The high temperature in Indianapolis on Wednesday was 90 degrees.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

5 people, including teenager, shot Tuesday morning in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least five people, including a teenager, were injured in separate shootings Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 4:20 a.m., police found a person shot in the 2300 block of South Oxford Street. That’s just off of Raymond Street and Keystone...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Glen Court#Ifd
WTHR

Central Indiana fire departments respond to several house fires Sunday

CARMEL, Ind. — Several fires kept central Indiana fire departments busy Sunday. The Carmel Fire Department responded to two house fires late Sunday night. The first fire was reported at 14253 Trailwind Court around 11:10 p.m. Crews arrived to find fire coming from the roof of the home. The...
CARMEL, IN
WILX-TV

Police: More than 50 shots fired at cookout; 2 kids hurt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Police say more than 50 shots were fired at a Fourth of July cookout, leaving at least three people, including two children, injured. Deonte Edmonds lives close to where the shooting happened at around 7 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Arlington Village Shopping Center in Indianapolis. He was just driving by when he noticed the families desperate for help.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: 2 children, 1 man injured after someone opened fire at cookout

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people, including two children, were injured when someone opened fire on a 4th of July cookout on Indianapolis’ east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police were called to the area of East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue just before 7 p.m....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX59

Road closures, start time for Indianapolis fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re heading to downtown Indy for the July 4 fireworks, be aware of some road closures. The following streets will close from 9:45 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. Here’s what to watch for: North and Michigan streets will close between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets Illinois Street will close between Ohio and St. Clair […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Men shove worker, steal phones from downtown Indy store

INDIANAPOLIS – Two men shoved a worker and stole several cell phones during a robbery at a store in the Circle Centre Mall. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the men entered “Dial N Style,” 49 W. Maryland St., just after 2:30 p.m. on June 22. The men demanded an employee hand over a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy