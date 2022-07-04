ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Celebrating independence or protesting loss of freedoms, Raleigh saw different July 4th gatherings

By Michael Perchick
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TbY2R_0gUgG7Kb00
EMBED <> More Videos In Raleigh, people observed this July 4th in different ways

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- From frustrated protest to reverent celebration, downtown Raleigh proved Americans were choosing different ways to observe this Independence Day.

Along East Morgan Street, McKenzie Klavitter was one of dozens of people coming out Monday morning for a protest in support of abortion rights.

"Usually, (July 4th means to me) independence of our country. But the past few years, between (Black Lives Matter) and different women's rights issues, we haven't really seen a whole lot of that. So this year, we're out here fighting for our independence," explained Klavitter.

Many people held signs and made personalized t-shirts to express their frustrations after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month.

"Growing up, it was a very, you go out, you celebrate, you have your hot dogs and your picnics and stuff. Now that I'm older and I have a lot more interest in what's actually happening right now, today means just another day of we need to go out and fight for change. Because things need to get better, and they're not going to get better until we go out and we elect people, and we make it better ourselves," said Taylor Carnevale-Somerset, who attended the protest.

While the ruling has not impacted abortion access in North Carolina, strict regulations are now in effect in other states.

"For those who aren't protected medically, it makes me mad, and it makes me very upset and scared for my daughter," Klavitter said.

"Nobody can tell anybody what to do with their own body. Only one person can judge somebody and that's God," added Vanilla Loville, who explained while she would not get an abortion, she supported others' rights to make such a decision.

Protestors marched around the Capitol grounds, where a July 4th celebratory event was taking place, featuring live music.

"The people that made the sacrifices and put their lives on the line for the freedom we enjoy today. From, I think about the American Revolution, War of 1812, the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam. Everything we've had going on around the world, (in) the Middle East. I remember them," said Kevin Allen, when asked what July 4th meant to him.

"It really encapsulates that idea that America is for everybody. Rich or poor, Black or white, male, female. And it's just something that - the imperfections, we're always working at to bring it in," added Charles Malone, a Vietnam veteran.

Malone, a Raleigh native who previously ran for state Senate and Congress, discussed the sacrifices of others.

"You go to the Vietnam Wall, and you see people who are not able to enjoy what I have. And never would have families, and never would have grandkids, and the fruits of being an American. They gave that up," Malone said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Longtime N.C. rep takes Pentagon job, talks burnout, incredible military career

After nearly two decades in public office, Rep. Grier Martin, who is a Wake County Democrat, is calling it quits this week. He's leaving the legislature to take a job with the Biden administration at the Pentagon. Martin joins us to talk about his incredible military career, including the moment he volunteered for active duty just days after 9/11 and serving overseas just days after his first and only child was born.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
The News & Observer

In less than a day, Raleigh loses a sign that the city once considered a landmark

Raleigh lost a well-known piece of commercial kitsch on Wednesday with the dismantling of a giant cowboy hat proclaiming that “Arby’s Roast Beef is delicious.”. The sign, its letters lit up in yellow and white at night, stood for decades in front of the Arby’s fast-food restaurant on Hillsborough Street, between N.C. State University’s main campus and Meredith College.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

In downtown Raleigh, Fourth celebrations, abortion rights protests

Raleigh, N.C. — Two groups of people marked the Fourth of July in two very different ways Monday in downtown Raleigh. The traditional celebration began at noon with a reading from the Declaration of Independence, signed on July 4, 1776, and a wreath laid at the George Washington monument by the Sons of the American Revolution. The free, family-friendly commemoration included music performed by a brass band, crafts for kids, tours of the State Capitol and birthday cupcakes.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Society
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
The News & Observer

Investors pay $62.5 million to turn Durham shopping center into life sciences campus

Developers paid $62.5 million for an aging shopping center just off the Durham Freeway last week and plan to transform the 10-acre site into a “life sciences campus.”. The investment group bought the land just south of N.C. 147 and west of Fayetteville Street. It’s near the Durham Bulls Athletic Park and American Tobacco Campus with a clear view of the ever-rising downtown skyline. The two parcels today are home to Heritage Square and Pelican’s SnoBalls.
DURHAM, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

NC $28 billion budget includes $250 million for government buildings

The $27.9 billion budget approved by the North Carolina General Assembly recently includes more than $250 million for construction projects on government buildings in downtown Raleigh. That plan includes a new State Government Executive Headquarters for the governor’s staff and Council of State meetings and an education complex with offices...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Raleigh approves downtown 'social district,' allowing public drinking

Soon, people in downtown Raleigh will be able to walk into a bar and get a beer to go. Raleigh City Council voted Tuesday to create a new “social district” downtown. City Council members debated the new social district idea for months before agreeing on an area that includes much of the downtown core.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Vietnam Veteran#Americans#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
World War II
cbs17

Raleigh approves ban on wild animal ownership

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Raleigh’s city council has made its final vote to implement new rules to regulate the ownership of wild or dangerous animals. The move comes about a year after a Raleigh neighborhood was held hostage by a loose venom-spitting cobra. The snake had escaped a home about a half mile away. CBS 17’s Judith Retana spotted the venom-spitting snake, leading police to capture it several hours later.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Chapel Hill asking for volunteers to help with food bank distributions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Chapel Hill is asking for community volunteers to help out with food bank distributions every Wednesday. The food bank distribution site, located at the Eubanks Park and Ride lot in Chapel Hill, takes volunteers in up to four-hour increments to help pass out food to those who need it in the community.
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy