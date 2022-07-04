ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon, OH

Ohio man charged in crash that killed mother, injured children

By Talia Naquin
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=202UbZ_0gUgFmHE00
Augustin Thompkins

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – The Solon Police Department announced Monday that a Ohio man faced multiple charges in connection with a deadly car crash.

According to police, Solon officers stopped a car driving by Augustin Thompkins, 26, of Euclid, Friday. They suspected Thompkins was driving while impaired after seeing the vehicle he was driving swerve in the road near Warrensville Heights on I-480 eastbound. A woman and two children were passengers in the car.

Police say Thompkins drove away from officers. Police lost track of the vehicle until a short time later.

Police say at that time an officer saw the car crash on US-422 eastbound near the Harper Rd. exit. Ishonna Pratcher, 26, of Euclid, was killed. The children, a 5-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy, were injured. They have since been released from the hospital. Police say the children belonged to the man arrested and the woman who was killed. They are now in the custody of family members.

Thompkins is charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular assault, aggravated homicide by vehicle, fleeing and eluding, endangering children, resisting arrest and operating a vehicle under the influence.

He’s being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Woman killed by possible celebratory gunfire in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The woman who was shot in the head while in her home during the late hours of July 4 has died. Chelsey Jones, 26, from Akron, died from her injuries after a bullet came through the front window and hit her in the head while she was sitting on the couch, […]
AKRON, OH
WDTN

Ohio woman accused of attacking paramedic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Ohio woman is expected to be arraigned Wednesday after reports said she attacked a pair of paramedics who were treating her girlfriend for an overdose. Antwanisha Jones, 31, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of assault after she was arrested...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Euclid, OH
Crime & Safety
Solon, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Warrensville Heights, OH
City
Euclid, OH
City
Solon, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WDTN

Racist messages lead to Ohio man’s arrest

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio man has been charged with multiple felony counts after police say he was identified as a suspect in two cases of vandalism and ethnic intimidation. 30-year-old Michael Freshwater, of Fairview Park, was arrested on July 1. Police began investigating after a vacant...
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
WDTN

Ohio cyclist dies after being run over twice

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cyclist was killed after being run over twice early Tuesday in Cleveland. According to Cleveland police, it happened at around 12:27 a.m. A 2003 Chevrolet pick-up was being operated by an unknown person, according to police. An Audi was being driven by an unknown driver.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
Person
Solon
WDTN

Hearing postponed for Ohio Jan. 6 riot suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) — A hearing was postponed for an East Liverpool man accused of attacking police in the January 6, 2021 riot on the U.S. Capitol. Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas is facing several charges in connection to the riot. Court records show that new evidence has been provided...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WDTN

Man dies after grain truck hits power lines in Ohio

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after the grain truck he was driving struck power lines in Ohio Wednesday. According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call for an electrocution at approximately 9:56 a.m. on the 1000 block of Township Road 1806. Deputies at the scene were told […]
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTN

Highway Patrol increasing security for upcoming Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent mass shootings across the nation have some in central Ohio concerned for their safety at large events like the upcoming Ohio State Fair. But even with the nation’s gun culture, firearms are not banned at this year’s state fair. With the gates opening in just three weeks, the Ohio State […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WDTN

Akron police enforce curfew after 50 arrested

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police have confirmed that 50 people were arrested after some protesters became unruly and didn’t disperse after a curfew was issued at midnight. “A team of officers provided multiple verbal commands and other instructions and offered a reasonable amount of time to comply,” Akron police said in a statement. “Due to growing concerns that the situation could further escalate, paired with the refusal to comply with a lawful order to disperse, officers deployed a chemical irritant to prevent further rioting and property damage.”
AKRON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy