Ohio man charged in crash that killed mother, injured children

Augustin Thompkins

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – The Solon Police Department announced Monday that a Ohio man faced multiple charges in connection with a deadly car crash.

According to police, Solon officers stopped a car driving by Augustin Thompkins, 26, of Euclid, Friday. They suspected Thompkins was driving while impaired after seeing the vehicle he was driving swerve in the road near Warrensville Heights on I-480 eastbound. A woman and two children were passengers in the car.

Police say Thompkins drove away from officers. Police lost track of the vehicle until a short time later.

Police say at that time an officer saw the car crash on US-422 eastbound near the Harper Rd. exit. Ishonna Pratcher, 26, of Euclid, was killed. The children, a 5-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy, were injured. They have since been released from the hospital. Police say the children belonged to the man arrested and the woman who was killed. They are now in the custody of family members.

Thompkins is charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular assault, aggravated homicide by vehicle, fleeing and eluding, endangering children, resisting arrest and operating a vehicle under the influence.

He’s being held on a $1,000,000 bond.