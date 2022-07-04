Person of interest identified in Illinois parade shooting

In order to obtain a gun or ammunition in Illinois, people must first get a firearm owner’s identification card, issued by the state police. It can be denied for many reasons, including if the applicant “poses a clear and present danger to the community.” State police were notified in 2019 when Highland Park police were called to Robert Crimo’s house and were told he was threatening to kill people. Three months later, Crimo applied for the firearm owner’s identification card and got it since the police said there was nothing to indicate a clear and present danger.July 6, 2022.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO