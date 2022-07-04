ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Person of interest identified in Illinois parade shooting

NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities say they have identified Robert E. "Bobby" Crimo III,...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 15

Jacob Quigley
2d ago

I bet he is dead when they do find him....typical govt conspiracy 2 pass more gun laws nationwide.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

How did the Highland Park shooter obtain a firearm given his past threats to kill people?

In order to obtain a gun or ammunition in Illinois, people must first get a firearm owner’s identification card, issued by the state police. It can be denied for many reasons, including if the applicant “poses a clear and present danger to the community.” State police were notified in 2019 when Highland Park police were called to Robert Crimo’s house and were told he was threatening to kill people. Three months later, Crimo applied for the firearm owner’s identification card and got it since the police said there was nothing to indicate a clear and present danger.July 6, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

Arrest made after threat called into Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Police made an arrest Wednesday after a threat was called into Brookfield Zoo Tuesday evening, causing the facility to lock down. Police said the suspect was located at her home in Chicago and has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct. More charges could come, investigators said. She was also evaluated […]
BROOKFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Person Of Interest#Parade#Silver#Violent Crime
NBC Chicago

3 Dead, 7 Wounded in Mass Shooting in Gary

Three people were killed and seven people wounded in a mass shooting at what may have been a Fourth of July holiday block party in Gary, Indiana, early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Gary police said they were called around 12:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Missouri Street for a...
GARY, IN
WSPY NEWS

Huntley man killed in Kane County ATV crash

A Huntley man was killed in an ATV crash in Kane County Monday. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Elpidio Marcelo was heading north on Ridgefield Blvd in unincorporated Rutland Township when he left the roadway, crashed into a mailbox, and then into a tree. Marcelo was was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead. A passenger, who is a 21-year-old woman from Kenosha, Wisconsin, was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening-injuries where she is being treated.
KANE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Robert Crimo, III, person of interest in Highland Park July 4th mass shooting, now in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, the "person of interest" in the deadly Highland Park July 4th mass shooting is now in police custody.He was spotted in North Chicago, police attempted traffic stop, he fled, then they stopped him in Lake Forest, and was taken into custody without incident.The holiday mass shooting left six dead and dozens injured. Police said the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. during the July 4th parade. Authorities said the gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop using a high-powered rifle.Authorities didn't say what specific information led them to identify Crimo...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
1520 The Ticket

Terrifying Dash Cam Footage Of Illinois Trooper Being Attacked By Mob

The carnage continues in Illinois at an alarming rate as brave men and women continue to risk their lives to keep residents safe. By now we all are aware of the horrific tragedy in Highland Park Illinois, that took the lives, injured many, and cast a dark cloud on countless for the rest of their lives. It's truly heartbreaking, frustrating, and scary. Many people all over the country, including me, are seconding guessing leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WISN

5 shot, 1 killed in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Monday night in Kenosha. Kenosha police responded to 63rd Street and 25th Avenue around 10:20 p.m. When officers arrived they say they found five adult gunshot victims. The four surviving victims were transported to the...
KENOSHA, WI
NBC News

Person of interest apprehended in July 4 parade attack that killed 6, authorities say

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A person of interest in the July Fourth parade attack that killed 6 and injured 38 others Monday has been apprehended, authorities said. Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III was spotted in a Honda Fit described as wanted by the FBI in North Chicago, where local police attempted a traffic stop before the man allegedly took them on a short pursuit, authorities said.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NBC News

NBC News

399K+
Followers
49K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy