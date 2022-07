Last month, a recall was issued for the Ford Mustang Mach-E after it was discovered that the EV crossover was experiencing an issue that could cause certain examples to become immobile. The recall – which affects 48,924 of roughly 100,000 Mach-Es produced thus far, or more specifically, those built between May 27th, 2020 and May 24th, 2022 – also prompted Ford to temporarily halt deliveries of that model. At that time, Ford admitted that there was no fix for this issue, which is caused by a problem with high voltage battery connections, but said that it would have one in place by Q3. Now, it seems as if that fix has arrived a bit early, according to InsideEVs.

