SEASIDE: ATTEMPTED CHILD ABDUCTION

A WOMAN has been saved after being held at knifepoint by an alleged rapist when she sent restaurant staff a crucial clue in her Grubhub order, court documents show. A New York café called the cops after the young alleged rape victim sent a chilling note in a breakfast order at 5am ET on Sunday, resulting in the arrest of "rapist" Kemoy Royal.
A desperate search has been launched for a young boy who went missing after getting off a school bus. Christopher Wilson, 11, was last seen walking along Annangrove Road towards Rouse Hill in Sydney's north-west at 4.45pm on Wednesday. He was reported after he failed to return home. He got...
Two preschool teachers in a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia, have been accused of child cruelty after they appeared to abuse two three-year-olds during a live broadcast from their classroom.Parents of the Parker Chaser Preschool in East Roswell said they rushed to the school on Thursday last week to confront the teachers after witnessing at least one child get mistreated. As WSBT-TV reported on Tuesday, the classroom was fitted with a so-called “nanny cam” broadcasting live to parents.Brant Duncan and Gloria Barghi said one girl’s hand was stood-on by a teacher and another girl had a knee in the back....
An unqualified teenage driver died along with his two friends after he stole his mother's powerful Ford Fiesta ST while she was asleep and crashed into a tree at 104mph, an inquest has heard. Martin Ward, 18, Ryan Geddes, 19, and Mason Hall, 19, all died in the horror crash...
A 38-year-old man who impersonated a police officer to get a 13-year-old boy into his truck was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping, Los Angeles police officials said. Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, the boy was riding his bicycle near Van Nuys Boulevard and Tupper Street in Panorama City when he...
Riding the subway should just be a means to get where you're going, but recently it seems commuters may have more to worry about than just getting off at the right stop. Toronto Police Service (TPS) is asking for the public's help to help identify two suspects who assaulted a person at Don Mills Subway Station last month.
A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
NEWBURGH, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old woman was sentenced to prison this week for her role in the 2021 starvation death of a young boy in her care. In a statement, the Orange County District Attorney announced a judge handed Leticia Bravo a 15-year sentence plus five years of post-release supervision in connection with 7-year-old Peter Cuacuas' death. She pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in March.
THE death of a social worker whose body was mysteriously found in a cab could be linked to a robbery ring that drugs victims, it's claimed. Julio Ramirez, 25, met up with a friend in New York City's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood on April 20 - but was discovered dead just hours later.
A Lehigh Acres man was one of 12 people arrested in an undercover sting operation out of Polk County that targeted sexual predators online, officials said. The operation dubbed “Operation Child Protector II” was a two-week-long investigation conducted by Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Auburndale Police Department, and Winter Haven Police Department, detectives.
A Florida mother thwarted an apparent kidnapping attempt last weekend after she saw a man follow two young girls on bikes and got a bad feeling. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office official say David Daniels, 37, of Brandon, began following two girls under the age of 12 as they were leaving Cherry's Bar and Grill in FishHawk Ranch's park square at around 6pm on June 12.
A masseur has been charged after allegedly indecently assaulting two clients at a suburban parlour. The man, 47, — who works at a massage business at Warnbro in Perth's south — allegedly indecently assaulted two women in separate incidents. A woman, aged in her 30s, went to the...
It doesn’t get much more Australian-core than our nation’s finest Ultra Cops bringing out a police helicopter to chase a teenager riding a lil’ red motorised esky. Wait, actually, it does, because that esky also contained a few baggies of weed and a bong. That’s exactly what...
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we lived in the city, there were three young men who lived across the street from us. They were brothers, and they were drug dealers. Believe me, you didn't want to live near a drug dealer back then because their customers made so much noise. I think things are quieter now, but I'm not sure. We've since moved out of the city.
The decomposing bodies of two women have been found inside a unit in Sydney's south west, with detectives launching an urgent investigation. About 9.30am on Tuesday emergency services were called to a home on Canterbury Road, near Dibbs Street, Canterbury, following a concern for welfare report. Upon arrival, officers from...
