SEASIDE: ATTEMPTED CHILD ABDUCTION

Two preschool teachers in a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia, have been accused of child cruelty after they appeared to abuse two three-year-olds during a live broadcast from their classroom.Parents of the Parker Chaser Preschool in East Roswell said they rushed to the school on Thursday last week to confront the teachers after witnessing at least one child get mistreated. As WSBT-TV reported on Tuesday, the classroom was fitted with a so-called “nanny cam” broadcasting live to parents.Brant Duncan and Gloria Barghi said one girl’s hand was stood-on by a teacher and another girl had a knee in the back....

ATLANTA, GA ・ 27 DAYS AGO