Bitcoin ETFs had been seeing a lot of interest since they were first given the green light by the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) last year, and while some of them have waned, they still remain a good option for institutional investors wanting to bet on the digital asset but not hold any of it themselves. Following the success of the futures bitcoin ETFs have come the short bitcoin ETFs which have now begun to dominate the market.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO