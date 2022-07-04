ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackpot, NV

Two killed in vehicle vs bike accident north of Jackpot

By KMVT News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKPOT, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) — A 38-year-old woman and a juvenile were killed in a vehicle vs bicycle accident Monday morning just north of...

98.3 The Snake

Victims of Deadly Crash North of Jackpot Identified

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County coroner has identified a young child and woman from Louisiana who were killed when a car hit their tandem bicycle south of Twin Falls on July 4. Coroner Gene Turley said Beth Ann Huey, 38, and a 23-month-old child were killed Monday morning in a crash just seven miles north of the Idaho/Nevada state line on U.S. Highway 93. According to Idaho State Police, the two were riding a tandem bicycle pulling a trailer with another 41-year-old man and young child when it was struck by an Audi sedan begin driven by a 39-year-old Twin Falls man. The bike and sedan were both headed northbound. Multiple agencies responded to the crash including the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Elko County Sheriff's Office, Jackpot Fire Department, Jackpot Ambulance, Bureau of Land Management law enforcement, and U.S. Forest Service. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Local residents killed in Nevada crash

A Ruston family was involved in a fatal crash on Independence Day in Idaho, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police. On July 4 at 8:20 a.m., State Police investigated a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle on U.S. Highway 93 just north of Jackpot, Nevada.
RUSTON, LA
ISP investigating fatal crash north of Jackpot, Nevada

JEROME, Idaho — Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on U.S Highway 93 at mile marker 7, North of Jackpot, Nevada. At 8:20 a.m. July 4, ISP responded to the incident that blocked the highway for 5.5 hours. According to a news release, a 38-year-old...
JACKPOT, NV
