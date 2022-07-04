ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Poulter, 2 others win court stay to play in Scottish Open

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dnLel_0gUgETUW00
Scottish Open Golf FILE - Ian Poulter watches his shot off the sixth tee during the third round of the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament March 25, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Poulter and two other players who signed up for the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series are allowed in the Scottish Open this week. That is after they won a stay Monday, July 4, 2022, from a British court. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) (Tony Gutierrez)

VIRGINIA WATER, England — (AP) — Ian Poulter and two other players who signed up for the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series won a stay Monday from a British court that allows them to play in the Scottish Open.

Poulter, Adrian Otaegui of Spain and Justin Harding of South Africa challenged their suspension from the Scottish Open and two other tournaments, the penalty for playing a LIV Golf event outside London without a release from the European tour.

They will be added to the field this week at The Renaissance Club for the Scottish Open, the first European tour event co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour suspended its members who signed up for the Saudi-backed series run by Greg Norman. Poulter is also a PGA Tour member.

Poulter was among 16 players who hinted at legal action over European tour penalties, though the temporary stay after a hearing before Judge Phillip Sycamore, who was appointed by Sports Resolutions (UK), applied only to the three players.

“I will simply say we are disappointed by the outcome of today's hearing, but will abide by the decision,” European tour CEO Keith Pelley said in a statement. “It is important to remember, however, this is only a stay of the sanctions imposed, pending the hearing of the players’ appeal as to whether those sanctions were appropriate.”

Pelley was at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland and said he would withhold a more detailed response until the charity event was over, out of respect to the hosts. McManus has attracted a world-class field that includes Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and a host of other major champions.

Poulter also is playing the two-day event in Ireland.

Earlier in the day, he told BBC Sports he was fighting for his right to play golf.

“My commitment to the European Tour has been there since day one,” he said. “And it’s still there today. I’m proud of playing so often, when it was to the detriment of world ranking points and FedEx Cup points I could have earned playing more in America.”

Along with the suspension, players who competed in LIV Golf without permission were fined 100,000 pounds ($121,000), roughly the amount of last-place money in the $20 million LIV events.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Guardian

‘You can’t be the player’s friend’: inside the secret world of tennis umpires

As soon as Brazilian umpire Carlos Bernardes stepped on to the court on 29 March, he knew it was going to be a difficult morning in the chair. It was the Miami Open 2022 and he’d been assigned the last-16 clash between the young Italian player Jannik Sinner and the Australian Nick Kyrgios. From the start, Kyrgios was on edge, muttering about the slow conditions on court. At 4-4 in the first set, Kyrgios made a good return on Sinner’s serve, only for noise from Bernardes’s walkie-talkie to loudly interrupt play. Bernardes called for the point to be replayed. “You should be fired on the spot,” Kyrgios yelled at him. “How is that possible? How is that possible! The fourth round of Miami, one of the biggest tournaments, and you guys just can’t do your job.”
TENNIS
CBS Sports

PGA Tour, LPGA Tour cancel upcoming golf tournaments in China due to COVID-19 concerns

Due to China's ongoing battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA Tour announced on Wednesday the cancellation of the WGC-HSBC Champions scheduled for Oct. 27-30. This marks the third straight season in which the event has been axed from the playing schedule. Rory McIlroy remains the reigning champion of the event, having won at Sheshan Golf Club in Shanghai in 2019.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Tiger Woods
CBS Sports

2022 Scottish Open: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, tee times, radio, golf coverage

Before players turn their attention to the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, they will first head to North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2022 Scottish Open. Serving as a precursor for the year's final major championship, the Scottish Open marks the first co-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour and PGA Tour outside of the World Golf Championships.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Watch: Tiger Woods chips in for eagle in return at J.P. McManus Pro-Am

As expected, there weren't many highlights in Tiger Woods' return to competition after a nearly two-month layoff. But Woods did give the crowd an opportunity to produce an eagle roar. Woods chipped in for eagle at the par-5 12th hole at Adare Manor after coming up just short of the...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Virginia Water#Saudi#Liv Golf#British#European#The Renaissance Club#The Pga Tour#Pga#Sports Resolutions
GolfWRX

Irish fan provides hilarious reaction to wild Bryson drive at JP McManus Pro-Am

At Adare Manor on Monday, an Irish fan had a priceless reaction to an errant Bryson DeChambeau drive at the JP McManus Pro-Am. The Twitter account @ThePluggedLie shared the video, with one fan putting a unique exclamation mark on a wild drive from Bryson. The Bryson ‘heckler’ screamed “Fore! Fore...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Wimbledon chiefs deny 2004 champion Maria Sharapova was snubbed from Centre Court centenary celebrations because of her nationality... with players from Russia and Belarus banned because of the war with Ukraine

Wimbledon chiefs have denied Maria Sharapova was left out of their Centre Court centenary celebrations because she is Russian — insisting not all one-time champions were included. Sharapova was a notable absentee from Sunday’s parade of champions, which included 26 former winners, 12 of whom had just one Wimbledon...
TENNIS
Golf.com

Watch the Seve Ballesteros shot that Lee Trevino called a ‘touch of class’

In anticipation of the 150th Open at the Old Course at St. Andrews, I’ve been having fun diving into the archive of Open Championships. And wandering through the extended highlights of the 1984 championship, the year Seve Ballesteros won his second of three Open Championships, I was treated to a truly delightful moment I never knew existed.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tiger Woods Makes His Opinion On St Andrews Extremely Clear

Tiger Woods has been eyeing St Andrews since starting his comeback with the 2022 Masters. The 15-time major champion withdrew from the US Open in order to allow more time for his body to heal ahead of next week's British Open at the storied Scottish links. Via Kyle Porter of...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tiger Woods addresses cart concerns ahead of Open Championship

At the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland this week, Tiger Woods revealed that his body wasn’t physically ready to play in this year’s U.S. Open. However, the fifteen-time major champion said that he is ready to tee it up at St. Andrews for the 150th Open Championship. “I’ve...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Jordan Spieth disqualified at JP McManus Pro-Am

Two days ago, recordings showed Jordan Spieth practising at Lahinch Golf Club at the start of his Scottish Open/Open Championship stint, this time with the closest spectator being a goat!. Monday saw the start of the JP McManus Pro-Am, a star-studded event held at the Adare Manor, host of the...
GOLF
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
99K+
Followers
111K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy