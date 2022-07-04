ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poulter, 2 others win court stay to play in Scottish Open

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
Scottish Open Golf FILE - Ian Poulter watches his shot off the sixth tee during the third round of the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament March 25, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Poulter and two other players who signed up for the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series are allowed in the Scottish Open this week. That is after they won a stay Monday, July 4, 2022, from a British court. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) (Tony Gutierrez)

VIRGINIA WATER, England — (AP) — Ian Poulter and two other players who signed up for the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series won a stay Monday from a British court that allows them to play in the Scottish Open.

Poulter, Adrian Otaegui of Spain and Justin Harding of South Africa challenged their suspension from the Scottish Open and two other tournaments, the penalty for playing a LIV Golf event outside London without a release from the European tour.

They will be added to the field this week at The Renaissance Club for the Scottish Open, the first European tour event co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour suspended its members who signed up for the Saudi-backed series run by Greg Norman. Poulter is also a PGA Tour member.

Poulter was among 16 players who hinted at legal action over European tour penalties, though the temporary stay after a hearing before Judge Phillip Sycamore, who was appointed by Sports Resolutions (UK), applied only to the three players.

“I will simply say we are disappointed by the outcome of today's hearing, but will abide by the decision,” European tour CEO Keith Pelley said in a statement. “It is important to remember, however, this is only a stay of the sanctions imposed, pending the hearing of the players’ appeal as to whether those sanctions were appropriate.”

Pelley was at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland and said he would withhold a more detailed response until the charity event was over, out of respect to the hosts. McManus has attracted a world-class field that includes Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and a host of other major champions.

Poulter also is playing the two-day event in Ireland.

Earlier in the day, he told BBC Sports he was fighting for his right to play golf.

“My commitment to the European Tour has been there since day one,” he said. “And it’s still there today. I’m proud of playing so often, when it was to the detriment of world ranking points and FedEx Cup points I could have earned playing more in America.”

Along with the suspension, players who competed in LIV Golf without permission were fined 100,000 pounds ($121,000), roughly the amount of last-place money in the $20 million LIV events.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Pittsburgh, PA
