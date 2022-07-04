ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Daughter of Blue Jays 1B coach died in Va. tubing accident

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fj4U5_0gUgD8Jx00
Red Sox Blue Jays Baseball Toronto Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal (5) celebrates with first base coach Mark Budzinski after hitting a single against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) (Christopher Katsarov)

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — The 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski died in a boating accident in Virginia over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Julia Budzinski was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled behind a boat on the James River in Richmond on Saturday, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said.

As the boat operator returned to get the girls out of the water, the boat hit a wave, causing it to be pushed on top of Budzinski and striking her with the propeller, Pearson said. The boat driver and the operator of another passing boat jumped into the water to try to rescue Budzinski, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Pearson said no foul play is suspected and alcohol was not a factor. “It was a terrible accident,” she said.

As news of the accident spread, a vigil was held Sunday night at Glen Allen High School, where Budzinski was a rising senior and played soccer and other sports.

“It was a very happy, fun last day on Earth for her,” her mother, Monica Budzinski, said at the vigil. “She was happy, laughing, having a good time and that’s the way I’m going to remember her.”

Mark Budzinski left the Blue Jays in the third inning of the second game of the team’s doubleheader against the Rays on Saturday after learning of his daughter’s death.

The Blue Jays later issued a statement saying he would take some time away from the team to grieve with his family.

There was a moment of silence for Julia Budzinski before Sunday’s series finale.

“My heart breaks for Bud,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said after the game. “There’s good men and great men. He’s a great man. He’s a special kind of person. His family is great. The only thing I can share about what happened is that he left a note for the team. He did this while going through a tragedy, and that tells you everything about him.”

Mark Budzinski, a University of Richmond graduate, played four games for the Cincinnati Reds in 2003 and retired in 2005. After managing in Cleveland’s minor league system, he joined the then-Indians' big league staff in 2017. Toronto hired Budzinski in November 2018.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Details around death of Blue Jays coach's daughter revealed: 'Terrible accident'

Julia Budzinski, the 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski, was remembered in a vigil as more details were revealed about her death. Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said Monday the teen was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled by a boat on the James River in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
The Spun

4 Fans Struck By Bullets At MLB Ballpark On Monday

Four people were wounded after getting shot at Oakland Coliseum on Monday night. The Oakland Athletics released a statement saying they're investigating the shooting that took place after the post-game fireworks show. Officers said three people were "struck by bullet fragments from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city of Oakland."
OAKLAND, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, VA
Yardbarker

Red Sox host Rays as key AL East stretch of games looms

The Boston Red Sox's chances of catching the New York Yankees in the American League East could hinge on the games ahead as they approach the MLB All-Star break. The Red Sox begin a 14-game stretch against only American League East Division rivals Tampa Bay and New York with the first of a three-game series against the visiting Rays on Monday afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Mark Budzinski
CBS News

Teen will lose leg after brother rescued her from shark attack in Florida

The teenager who survived a shark attack last week near Tallahassee, Florida, now faces an upcoming surgery to amputate one of her legs. Addison Bethea, a 17-year-old from the nearby city of Perry, was scalloping in shallow waters off the coast of Keaton Beach on Thursday when a shark suddenly approached and bit her. Neither authorities nor witnesses have been able to confirm the species of shark that attacked Bethea, although people who saw it happen later estimated that the animal was roughly 9 feet long.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto Blue Jays#Tubing#Cincinnati Reds#Accident#Daughter Of Blue Jays#The Blue Jays
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Stadium Is Currently On Fire

Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, commonly known as RFK Stadium, was on fire this Tuesday afternoon. Photos of black smoke coming out of the venue surfaced on social media. Per Ellie Hall of BuzzFeed News, firefighters had to use saws to enter the stadium. Once they got that job done, they were able to carry the hose inside.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
MLB
AOL Corp

A teen girl was out scalloping at this Florida beach, cops say. Then came the shark

A frightening scene played out on Thursday in Keaton Beach, off the Gulf Coast in northwestern Florida, after a young girl was attacked by a shark. According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, the teen suffered “serious injuries” and risks losing her leg. Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett told CBS affiliate WCTV that the girl had successful surgery and is expected to survive.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
87K+
Followers
112K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy