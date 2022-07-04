Sheriff: Kansas man dies while swimming on 4th of July

On Sunday, July 3rd, the Louisburg Police Department with the assistance of the Louisburg Fire Department, Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County EMS were called upon to locate the family members of a young boy who had wandered away from his uncle’s home. The young boy, a four-year-old from Belton, Missouri was in Louisburg spending time with his uncle, when he managed to walk away from the home.

LOUISBURG, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO