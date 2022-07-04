ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff: Kansas man dies while swimming on 4th of July

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DOUGLAS COUNTY —A Kansas man drown while swimming Monday at a lake in Douglas County. Just after 6:30a.m., a...

