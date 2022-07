Strong to severe thunderstorms moved through south central Kansas Saturday afternoon and there were reports of several funnel clouds between Mulvane and Udall. The National Weather Service office in Wichita received several reports of funnel clouds around 5:30 p.m., but there were no reports of tornadoes touching down, and no tornado warnings were issued. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of Sedgwick and Sumner counties as radar indicated winds of 60 miles an hour with possible quarter sized hail.

