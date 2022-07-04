ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Former Providence, Gators forward Patric Young recovering after car crash

News4Jax.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Providence High School and Florida Gators basketball player Patric Young is recovering after being involved in a serious single-car crash in Nebraska. Young, who now works as an analyst on SEC Network, was hospitalized in South Dakota, according to Yankton.net, the website for The Yankton Daily Press and...

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Antisemitic flyers in baggies found across South Florida pop up in Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE – Jennifer Stelmach says her husband found antisemitic literature on the front lawn of their Jacksonville home."This is a very nice neighborhood. Very respectable, so having something like that in our yard was very shocking," she said.Down the street, Jenna Hood says her mom brought the flyer inside."It had a lot of hate in it about Jewish people," Hood said.Neither of them kept the baggies, but they say they looked like the anti-gay hate flyers being dropped in a St. Nicholas neighborhood in June.It isn't only happening in Jacksonville. Miami, Coral Gables and Orlando are among some of the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
SportsGrid

2022 Florida Gators Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

The Billy Napier era begins in Gainesville. The new head coach spent his last four seasons at Louisiana, where he qualified for the Sun Belt’s championship game every season and broke through with a title in last year’s 13-1 season. The Gators turn to dual-threat Anthony Richardson at quarterback, who possesses immense potential with a cannon for an arm and tantalizing athletic ability. The Gators return 13 starters, but many pundits speculate it’ll be a long-term rebuild for Napier.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
State
Nebraska State
News4Jax.com

Gators Breakdown: Preview magazines show an improved Florida

The summer months are here and football is right around the corner! No better indication of that than college football preview magazines are on the shelves. The two most popular, Athlon and Lindy’s, both expect an improved Florida Gators squad under Billy Napier. Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patric Young
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida soccer embraces second consecutive offseason coaching change

Shortly before UF announced Samantha Bohon as the new head coach of Gators soccer, she met her future players and staff on Zoom; rectangular boxes contained faces in search of a leader, someone to guide them after their worst season in program history. Bohon made one thing evident: Relationships would...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Third-generation furniture retailer seeking new options after Ashley sale

After 20 years building up area Ashley HomeStore locations, Jacksonville business owner and investor Howard Fineman is “rewiring,” not retiring. Furniture-industry trade outlets reported May 17 that 1915 South, an Ashley HomeStore licensee, took over the four Jacksonville stores, one in Georgia and the distribution center, all led by Fineman.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#Providence High School#Sec Network#The Yankton Daily Press
thejaxsonmag.com

Remembering David, Jax's trailblazing gay magazine

The September 1973 issue of David magazine, one of the relatively few covers WJCT will let us show. Image courtesy of Houston LGBT History. Jacksonville’s LGBTQ history dates back thousands of years. The native Mocama Timucua people had gender roles for two-spirits – individuals who belong to a third or nonbinary gender – and same-sex relationships were common. In the 20th century, despite laws and social norms that repressed and ostracized LGBTQ people, LGBTQ citizens played roles in the city and communities quietly formed. In the early 20th century, Black LGBTQ musicians and performers like Ma Rainey and Bessie Smith helped establish the LaVilla neighborhood as a hotbed of blues and jazz music. By the 1950s, gay bars and clubs could be found in the city, and through the 1960s, the bohemian neighborhood of Riverside attracted LGBTQ individuals and families, emerging as Jacksonville’s first substantial “gayborhood”. Despite an often hostile social climate, the quiet but steady growth of Jacksonville’s LGBTQ community led to new opportunities for connection and visibility.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Regional Sheriffs fall in behind T.K. Waters bid to be top Jax cop

The Ron DeSantis-backed candidate racks up more major endorsements. Republicans continue to coalesce around now-retired Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters ahead of the Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff. Waters, who was endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis weeks ago, secured the backing of five regional Sheriffs in his bid to be...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WCJB

Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead following a wreck at a rest area on Interstate 75 in Gainesville on Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they requested assistance from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at 1:58 p.m. after a tesla became pinned under a semi-truck. It happened at the southbound rest area near mile marker 382.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy