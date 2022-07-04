ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McLean by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-04 16:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bureau, Carroll, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess, Mercer, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Henderson; Henry; Jo Daviess; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Warren; Whiteside EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 1110. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

Severe T-Storm Warning Livingston Co

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LIVINGSTON COUNTY... At 326 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pontiac, moving east at 30 mph. Another severe storm was located over Benson, also moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Pontiac and Flanagan. Including the following interstate... I-55 between mile markers 190 and 206. _____________________________________________________________________
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

Severe T-Storm Warning Ford Co

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN FORD COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for east central Illinois. _________________________________________________________________. Update 5:24PM CDT…. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM...
FORD COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Rain leads to area sinkholes

Fourth of July rains led to area sinkholes in La Salle and Oglesby. La Salle closed the intersection of Fourth and Bucklin streets Monday following heavy rains. Mayor Jeff Grove said there is no danger to the public and the public works department would address the issue Tuesday morning. Rain...
OGLESBY, IL
City
Lincoln, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Mclean, IL
City
Fairbury, IL
County
Mclean County, IL
City
Cropsey, IL
City
Colfax, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pontiac crews work to clear storm debris

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — As communities clean up fireworks following the Fourth of July; some central Illinois communities are picking up following strong thunderstorms Monday night. Despite the hot and muggy weather Tuesday, Pontiac Public Works crews continue to clear Chautauqua Park. Many large trees were uprooted within the...
PONTIAC, IL
hoiabc.com

Weather changes pose problems for Red White and Boom display

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Spectators on the Peoria side of the river during Red White and Boom were treated to a view like no other. Eastward winds carried the massive display over the Peoria side of the Illinois River, causing the fireworks to go off above spectator’s heads in a clear night sky. But while the fireworks were directly above, so was the debris.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Mother Nature causes issues with fireworks show

PEORIA, Ill. – If you thought things seemed a little different at Monday night’s “Red White and Boom” fireworks show in Peoria, you might be right. Fireworks debris caused some problems on the Peoria side of the Illinois River, with 25 News reporting at least one person being treated on scene for minor injuries.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

State Police: Three hurt in crash on Route 47

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were hurt after two vehicles collided on Illinois Route 47 near Gibson City on Wednesday. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. a quarter-mile south of the town. State Troopers said their preliminary investigation indicated that a van was traveling north on Route 47 and that the driver […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
hoiabc.com

Normal man identified after single-vehicle fatal crash June 24

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The identity of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Bloomington on June 24 has been released. The McLean County Coroner’s Office says the man was Jordan T. Cason, 22, of Normal. He was pronounced deceased at 3:55 a.m. at the intersection of...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Herald & Review

Large police presence observed near West Main in Decatur

DECATUR — Officials are mum on the reason behind the large police presence Tuesday morning in the area of West Main Street and Fairview Avenue. Multiple police vehicles were parked along West Main with one blocking off the intersection at Main and Fairview. A firetruck and ambulance were also parked nearby at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center.
DECATUR, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Central Illinois Proud

IL Route 9 in Bloomington could see improvements

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Major improvements could soon get underway on a major state highway in the City of Bloomington. Next week, the city and officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will hold an informational meeting open to the public. According to the public works director for...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Teen seriously injured in rural Knox County crash

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County teenager reportedly suffered the worst injuries in a crash in Knox County Monday morning. Illinois State Police say a car driven by Brittney Thomas, 29, of Galesburg was northbound near the intersection of Illinois 97 and U.S. 150 in Knox County around 10:45 a.m., failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, and struck a car driven by a 36-year-old woman from Elmwood head on.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

All lanes back open after crash with injuries on I-57

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Police District 10 Troopers are currently on the scene of a personal injury crash at I-57 southbound at milepost 238. Police report all lanes are back open, but traffic is backed up in the area. This is a developing story, WAND will continue to update...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crews respond to fire in downtown Watseka

10:48 a.m. update: Watseka fire officials say three apartments and two businesses are a total loss after a fire in the downtown area. The Deputy Fire Chief tells us they got the call around 5:30 this morning. The fire began in the apartments above destroying them and the connected businesses below. Those include Edward Jones […]
WATSEKA, IL
wjbc.com

Vehicles, apartment damaged after early morning fire Monday in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – An early morning fire Monday left three vehicles and an apartment building damaged in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched to the 2500 block of East Washington Street for a structure fire – several cars were burning next to a one-story apartment building.
Central Illinois Proud

Firework injuries in Central Illinois over holiday weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A handful of people got hurt in the Peoria area because of fireworks. While nobody came into OSF Saint James in Pontiac, the OSF Saint Francis Emergency Department Manager said there were five separate cases over the past week. There were also no injuries reported...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington’s Washington St closed effective immediately

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Westbound Washington St. at Main St. in Bloomington will be closed effective immediately due to utility work. The section of Washington St. will be reopened as soon as work is completed, said the City of Bloomington’s Public Works Department Wednesday. This story will be...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

4th of July fire leaves no injuries, thousands in damage

PEORIA, Ill. — There are no injuries reported in the wake of an overnight 4th of July fire in Peoria. It happened a little after 10:30 p.m. Monday at a property near North Sheridan and West Meadows Lane. Firefighters say they responded to the scene to find a two unit detached garage almost completely engulfed in flame.
PEORIA, IL

