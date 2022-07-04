UNC Football adds four-star wide receiver Chris Culliver

It’s been a good week for Mack Brown and the UNC football program, landing several recruits for their 2023 class. But they also received some good news for a recruit that is not yet ready to commit. Four-star defensive back Braeden Marshall provided an update to his recruitment on Sunday, narrowing his list of 32 offers down to just a top 5. Marshall took to Twitter to reveal that he’s now focusing on UNC, UCF, Pitt, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. He’s also set to make his commitment on July 30th, picking between those five finalists. #UCF still very much in the running for @LMRamsFootball 4⭐️ DB @MarshallBraeden. pic.twitter.com/Q0SEUfdxnO — Chris Boyle (@ChrisBoyleDBNJ) July 3, 2022 The 5-foot-10, 170-pound defensive back hails out of Lake Mary, Florida and is ranked No. 394 overall, No. 41 defensive back and No. 78 player in the state of Florida per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Marshall was on UNC’s campus for an official visit at the end of June and also took visits to Pitt, UCF, and Wisconsin. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

