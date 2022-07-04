ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC Football adds four-star wide receiver Chris Culliver

By Nick Delahanty
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UNC football program has added another dynamic playmaker to their recruiting Class of 2023, as Chris Culliver has committed to the Tar Heels. On July 4, 2022, the UNC football program earned a commitment from four-star wide receiver Chris Culliver. He follows fellow wide receiver Christian Hamilton as skill players...

keepingitheel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Clemson Picks Up Commitment From 2023 Offensive Lineman

The 6-foot-6, 345-pound SI All-American candidate has two dozen offers and picked Clemson over Penn State and Alabama. Owens, out of Eagles Landing in McDonough, Georgia, picked up an offer from Clemson back in early March while visiting for Elite Junior Day, and returned for an official visit last month. He is a legit Top-150 talent and the third offensive linemen to commit in the 2023 class, joining fellow blue-chip prospects Ian Reed and Harris Sewell.
MCDONOUGH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
FanSided

Terry McLaurin reveals plans for after Commanders extension presser

The Washington Commanders‘ fan base breathed a collective sigh of relief after it was reported Terry McLaurin agreed to a three-year extension with the team. The contract, worth $71 million and includes a $28 million signing bonus, keeps the ascending receiver in the nation’s capital through the 2025 season.
NFL
AllSooners

Oklahoma Position Preview: Linebacker

After a decade at Clemson, Brent Venables’ defense is back in Norman. And while Oklahoma fans are no doubt stoked to see their new head coach’s attention to detail return to the Oklahoma defense, OU’s slate of linebackers will have a new standard to live up to.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

ACC football schedule: 10 biggest swing games in 2022

During the 2021 college football season, the ACC saw a new champion other for the first time since 2014. Pitt defeated Wake Forest by a score of 45-21, ending Clemson's six-year title streak. The last team to win the ACC other than Clemson was Florida State in 2014, their third in a row at the time.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Culliver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels crack Top 5 for four-star defensive back out of Florida

It’s been a good week for Mack Brown and the UNC football program, landing several recruits for their 2023 class. But they also received some good news for a recruit that is not yet ready to commit. Four-star defensive back Braeden Marshall provided an update to his recruitment on Sunday, narrowing his list of 32 offers down to just a top 5. Marshall took to Twitter to reveal that he’s now focusing on UNC, UCF, Pitt, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. He’s also set to make his commitment on July 30th, picking between those five finalists. #UCF still very much in the running for @LMRamsFootball 4⭐️ DB @MarshallBraeden. pic.twitter.com/Q0SEUfdxnO — Chris Boyle (@ChrisBoyleDBNJ) July 3, 2022 The 5-foot-10, 170-pound defensive back hails out of Lake Mary, Florida and is ranked No. 394 overall, No. 41 defensive back and No. 78 player in the state of Florida per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Marshall was on UNC’s campus for an official visit at the end of June and also took visits to Pitt, UCF, and Wisconsin. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Four-star WR Jaquaize Pettaway announces his commitment to Oklahoma over Texas

Winners of four straight in the historic Red River Rivalry, the Oklahoma Sooners just scored yet another significant victory over rival Texas on the recruiting trail. Langham Creek (Tx.) High four-star wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway announced this afternoon via his social media that he would be crossing the river and playing for the Oklahoma Sooners. The blue-chip wideout chose Oklahoma over the Texas Longhorns, who have been red-hot on the recruiting trail since Arch Manning’s bombshell commitment last month.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

NC State football countdown to kickoff: 61

The NC State football season opener for 2022 is at East Carolina on Sept. 3 — or 61 days away from Monnday. The Wolfpacker continues its countdown for the season with a note about the number 61. 61: Significant moments involving the number 61 in NC State football history.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Titans#American Football#College Football#Unc Football#Maiden High School
On3.com

Ranking the quarterbacks Michigan football will face in 2022

In the first of a series that will include a breakdown of Michigan Wolverines football's opponents at each position, we rank the quarterback situations the Maize and Blue will take on in 2022. Keep in mind some teams are expected to have a competition for the starting signal-caller job, so we made mention of a few names in some cases.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notable UNC target in 2024 class transferring to Prolific Prep

Not only is it in the middle of a key month for recruiting, it’s also a time where multiple prospects look to announce their moves to different high schools and prep schools. One of those prospects is a key UNC basketball target in the class of 2024. Rockingham, North Carolina native Paul McNeil announced this week that he would be transferring to Prolific Prep (Ca.) for this upcoming year. McNeil doesn’t hold an offer from North Carolina but has already visited Chapel Hill and has had regular communication with head coach Hubert Davis in recent weeks. McNeil previously dished on his visit to UNC...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
saturdaytradition.com

Troy Bowles, 4-star LB out of Florida, keeps B1G power in final 3

Troy Bowles is one of the top defensive prospects in the nation for the class of 2023. He recently unveiled his final 3 potential programs with Ohio State still in the mix to land his commitment. A 6-foot-1 and 205 lb. linebacker out of Jesuit High School in Tampa, Florida....
TAMPA, FL
On3.com

The latest on 5-star OT Francis Mauigoa ahead of today's decision

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa is making his college decision later today, and multiple teams are feeling good about their chances. all took Zooms with Mauigoa last night according to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, who said those three are the schools it looks like he will choose from today.
BRADENTON, FL
FanSided

FanSided

264K+
Followers
500K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy