Golf

Golf Tips: Pitch shot (7/4/2022)

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

(WETM) — To play a great round of golf, you need to know how to pitch and putt well. The pitch shot in particular can be tough for new golfers to get a grip on. On this week’s golf tips, 18 News’s Rich Tanner has some tips on how to improve your short game.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

