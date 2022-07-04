ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Fourth of July is Fish for Free Day in PA

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fc0qf_0gUgBX8300

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com) — July Fourth is a Fish for Free Day across the commonwealth.

Fish for Free Days allow anyone to legally fish in Pennsylvania waterways without a fishing license. Many anglers in the area headed to Presque Isle State Park to fish on the Fourth of July.

Where to find a ‘reel’ good fishing spot in Erie

One resident fishing on Presque Isle said it’s a chance to teach his family about the hobby. Another fisherman said it’s just another day. He said he spends a lot of time on the peninsula with his grandson.

“They don’t have licenses, so it’s a great opportunity for them to fish with me and for anybody that has an inclining to try it out and see if they like it without spending the $40 for a license,” said Eric Hall.

Fourth of July: Where to see Fireworks, parades this holiday weekend

“We’re always down here, we live right up Peninsula Drive, so we come down here almost everyday,” said Mark Chin.

The other Fish for Free Day this year has already passed, so after today, those interested in fishing must have a license.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onthewater.com

Pennsylvania Fishing Report – July 1, 2022

Anglers are catching Walleye north and south of the causeway using crawler harnesses and stickbaits in 19 to 25 feet of water. Anglers are catching Muskellunge trolling from boats north of the causeway. Anglers are catching catfish and Yellow Perch throughout the reservoir on a variety of baits. Mercer County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Small predator could make a comeback to PA wildlife

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – A weasel-like animal that once called Pennsylvania home could return to the Keystone State. The American Marten was native to Pennsylvania’s northern forests until it was extirpated in the early 20th century due to deforestation and unregulated harvest. They’re about 20-28 inches long and on average grow to be 3.1 lbs. But, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Fourth of July holiday brings crowds to Presque Isle State Park

A beautiful day at Presque Isle State Park is drawing groups of people to celebrate Independence Day. One Erie family we talked to is soaking up the sun during their yearly holiday breakfast/lunch on the beach. Another family is continuing a more than 20-year tradition of gathering together for the Fourth of July holiday. One […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

How to slow the spread of spotted lanternflies in Pennsylvania

MONONGAHELA, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and other state and local leaders discussed the threat that the spotted lanternfly poses and shared information and resources to help Pennsylvanians limit the spread of the detrimental, invasive insect. “Research, public-private partnerships, and boots-on-the-ground efforts have allowed us to learn...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

North East Cherry Festival returns to support volunteer firefighters

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the North East Fireman’s Cherry Festival is back. While the community is excited for the rides, games, and of course those cherry pies again, the town’s two volunteer fire departments say the festival’s return comes at a critical time. Crescent and Fuller Hose companies say about 75% of their […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Crowds flock to Presque Isle to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday

A beautiful day at Presque Isle State Park brought groups of people out to celebrate Independence Day. Fontaine Glenn was live in the newsroom with more. It was a beautiful day to celebrate the Fourth of July, and there were lots of visitors at Presque Isle taking in the sun and enjoying time with friends and family.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Four Pennsylvania laws that are just plain weird

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Every state has its laws that residents might consider antiquated, useless, or just plain silly. Did you know that Pennsylvania has some laws that may not feel like, well, actual laws?. Here is a list of some Pennsylvania laws that you might think are fake, but...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania Game Commission urges hunters to support ending ‘pink envelopes’

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking hunters to support a bill that would make it easier to obtain an antlerless deer license. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over-the-counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing License#July Fourth#Fish For Free Day#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
newsonthegreen.com

Bear sightings stir residents; relocated bear killed

Sandra Scott knew there had been bears in the vicinity of her home on South Albright McKay Road. Neighbors have seen them over the years, and there have been times when she was outside at night and heard something large in the woods snapping trees, and could only surmise it was a bear.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
YourErie

Fourth of July at Waldameer: What’s changing for the holiday?

One of the many ways that people in Erie have been celebrating the Fourth of July is with a trip to Waldameer Park. Matt Mathias checked in with the park’s owner to see what’s new with Waldameer on this holiday. Some people host gatherings at home with family and friends to celebrate the holiday. Others […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Woman makes the swim across Lake Erie from Canada to North East, Pa.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A world-class swimmer “dives in” to another challenge as she works to form a regional series for open water swimmers. Abby Fairman was named the 2021 Marathon Swimming Woman of the Year. On Sunday, she swam from Long Point in Canada to Freeport Beach in North East, Pennsylvania. In recent years she’s completed […]
YourErie

New attractions added to Splash Lagoon

The Splash Lagoon indoor waterpark announced on Wednesday new attractions that have been in the works. The parked showed off multi-level tree house attraction with new slides, a froggy splash pad area, and enhancement to the Treasure Island Arcade. The tree house also includes a giant coconut-shaped water tipping bucket that is sure to soak […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Thousands line up for Millcreek Fourth of July Parade

The Fourth of July Parade returned to Millcreek Township on Monday, and thousands of spectators lined up along West 12th Street to watch. Chelsea Swift was live from West 12th Street near the Erie International Airport as the parade was wrapping up. Thousands of Erie residents celebrated the Fourth of July in Millcreek Township with […]
ERIE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Back Down The Pennsylvania Road with a Grand Old Flag

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We revisit a special Fourth of July trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road. It was in 2011 when Mike Stevens took a long look at the colors that started it all. Check out stories from WNEP's Video Vault/Back Down the Pennsylvania Road on YouTube.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Prism Glass launches recycling pilot program with Penn State Behrend

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — City of Erie residents will have an opportunity to recycle glass and food compost each Monday this month. The City of Erie Public Works is working with Prism Glass Recycling and Penn State Behrend on a pilot recycling program. They will collect food compost and glass on July 11, 18, and 25 in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Greek Festival returns this weekend

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie’s annual festival celebrating Greek culture is returning this weekend. Panegyri, organized and hosted by Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, will be held 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 8, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. Assumption Greek Orthodox Church is located at 4376 West Lake Road in […]
ERIE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

AAA: Gas Prices Decrease in Pennsylvania

(Photo at New Brighton Speedway taken by Frank Sparks) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Gas prices are five cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.929 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $4.929. Average price during the week of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Hundreds gather for fireworks at Granite Ridge in North East

A decades-old tradition made a comeback in North East, partially thanks to a new member of the community.   The owners of Granite Ridge — the former Mercyhurst University North East campus— and the North East Community Foundation teamed up to bring back the town’s Fourth of July fireworks display and celebration.  Julia Hazel was live […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy