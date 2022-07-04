Packers' Aaron Rodgers 'not worried' about Allen Lazard becoming No. 1 WR

The tight end position is one that has a great deal of uncertainty around it for the Green Bay Packers in 2022. While Marcedes Lewis is back and is on track to tie an NFL record, no other tight end on the roster has a full guarantee or role. Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney are both not traditional tight ends and have not produced consistently over a full season. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is apparently very high on tight end Tyler Davis, but that does not mean much for Davis’ role on offense. Robert Tonyan is recovering from an ACL injury and is apparently healing well, but could still miss time or not return to his 2020 form. For these reasons and more, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine has linked the Packers to former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO