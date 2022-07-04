ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers' Aaron Rodgers 'not worried' about Allen Lazard becoming No. 1 WR

By Larry Brown
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers lost some key receivers over the offseason and will need new players to step up. Aaron Rodgers seems to think he has one candidate in line for a bigger role. Rodgers talked recently about the Packers’ receivers. He mentioned...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Panthers reportedly have no intention of trading Sam Darnold

It remains to be seen whether there would be much, if any, trade interest in Darnold at this point, but he’ll at least get a shot to compete for the starting job this summer with Mayfield this summer. Rookie Matt Corral figures to serve as the team’s No. 3...
NFL
Yardbarker

Panthers OL Austin Corbett: QB Baker Mayfield is 'all about winning'

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Austin Corbett is no stranger to quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was traded from the Cleveland Browns to Carolina earlier on Wednesday. While the Browns used the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft to land Mayfield, Cleveland grabbed Corbett via a second-round choice in that same player-selection process.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Cobb, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Insider Explains Why Sammy Watkins Has An Advantage

Conventional football wisdom dictates that the Green Bay Packers are doomed after losing All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. Without him, who will field balls from reigning Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers?. However, the Packers have a chance to win as long as Rodgers is under center. Besides, it’s not like...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

The door likely slams shut on Cam Newton, with the Panthers or any team

Last year, the Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton for a second stint. It sold tickets and created excitement. It didn’t generate many wins. In the aftermath of the draft, G.M. Scott Fitterer told #PFTPM that Newton could possibly return again to the Panthers. The trade for Baker Mayfield likely slams that door shut.
NFL
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Made A Shocking Claim About His Health

If Odell Beckham Jr. would have his way, he would like to be preparing for his ninth NFL season. Instead, he is set to miss most the 2022 campaign because of his ACL injury. He can’t do anything but go through the recovery process instead of participating in training camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Browns thank QB Baker Mayfield after trade to Panthers

After months of speculation and rumors following the Cleveland Browns' controversial March trade for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, 2018 first overall draft pick Baker Mayfield finally received a fresh start on Wednesday when it was learned he'd been traded from Cleveland to the Carolina Panthers, where he will likely compete with fellow veteran Sam Darnold for the starting job later this summer.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Packers TE Josiah Deguara makes bold comments about offense without Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers head into 2022 without one of the best wide receivers in franchise history. Davante Adams was traded by the team after he told them that he would not play under the franchise tag. Last season, Adams led the team with 169 targets; the next closest was Aaron Jones with 65 targets. The wide receiver with the closest number of targets was Allen Lazard with 60. After Robert Tonyan was injured in Week 8, tight end Josiah Deguara led all Green Bay tight ends with 33 targets. During the Packers’ offseason workouts last month, Deguara discussed what he wants his role to be now that Adams is gone.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Athletic
Yardbarker

Packers listed as betting favorite to land Julio Jones

The Green Bay Packers lost their best wide receiver this offseason when they traded Davante Adams, and they have not made any significant moves to replace him. That could change in the near future. The Packers are the favorite to sign free agent wide receiver Julio Jones, according to the...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Packers Could Be Without Tight End At Start Of Season

During the halfway point of the 2021 season, Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan suffered a torn ACL. Though he has been rehabbing this offseason, there's no guarantee he'll be ready for Week 1. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, there's uncertainty surrounding Tonyan's availability for the start...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers reportedly linked to TE Kyle Rudolph for 'insurance'

The tight end position is one that has a great deal of uncertainty around it for the Green Bay Packers in 2022. While Marcedes Lewis is back and is on track to tie an NFL record, no other tight end on the roster has a full guarantee or role. Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney are both not traditional tight ends and have not produced consistently over a full season. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is apparently very high on tight end Tyler Davis, but that does not mean much for Davis’ role on offense. Robert Tonyan is recovering from an ACL injury and is apparently healing well, but could still miss time or not return to his 2020 form. For these reasons and more, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine has linked the Packers to former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

New-Look Chiefs Offense Further Exudes Mentality Of Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has already achieved plenty of notorious accolades throughout his first four seasons as starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Namely, his Super Bowl LIV win and Super Bowl LIV MVP stand out. He has also earned four Pro-Bowl nods and has one All-Pro season under his belt. Moreover, Mahomes won the 2018 AP MVP Award and the 2018 AP Offensive Player of the Year Award for his 50 touchdown passes and much more that season. Though wins are always debated on if they are a “quarterback stat” or not, the Kansas City passer is 58-16 in 74 career games so far, including playoffs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears fifth-round OL Braxton Jones has worked closely with LG Cody Whitehair during the final week of minicamp and has put in the work to emerge as a competitor at left tackle. “I think they’ve been harder on me, and I like it like that,” Jones said, via BearsWire.com. “Even...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Shares Latest Baker Mayfield To Seattle Update

Even if Deshaun Watson ends up getting an indefinite suspension, it’s hard to see Baker Mayfield suiting up for the Cleveland Browns again. He mentioned that both sides have moved on and it would take some reaching out from the Browns to persuade him to remain in Cleveland. Will...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson’s viral Baker Mayfield comments immediately go viral again after trade

After months of hinting at making a move for Baker Mayfield, the Carolina Panthers finally pulled off the trade. They sent a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the former top overall pick. The biggest loser in this trade is perhaps Robbie Anderson, the Panthers wide receiver who absolutely, positively did not want to team up with Mayfield.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers has strong words for Green Bay Packers wide receivers ahead of 2022 season

People say many things about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Some good, some bad. There is a great deal of criticism and praise that is warranted. There is also a great deal that is not. One thing that is true, whether good or bad, is that he has notoriously high standards his wide receivers. Without Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the Packers’ roster, the team will go into 2022 with Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb as the only true experienced wide receivers. True, Sammy Watkins is now on the team. However, he has not played with Aaron Rodgers yet. The rest of the wide receiver room is made up of 2021 third round pick Amari Rodgers and three rookie wide receivers. To them, Rodgers had a clear message: production is better than potential.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy