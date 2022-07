The conviction and sentence of a former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy serving life in prison for sexually abusing three young girls will stand. A unanimous jury convicted David Paul Monceaux in April 2021 of two counts of first-degree rape and three counts of sexual battery of a victim under the age of 15. Though he did not take the stand to testify on his behalf, the jury heard the recording of Monceaux’s interrogation interview during which he confessed to engaging in sexual misconduct with the victims and gave detailed accounts of the incidents.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO