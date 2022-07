The United Way of Broome County is making efforts to support the local community in a post-pandemic period. Executive Director Lori Anne Welch announced at the Binghamton Rotary Club that the United Way is re-engaging with non-profits around the area to help support residents during the early post-Covid stage. The United Way's top priorities are to help combat food insecurity and to help secure affordable housing for residents in Broome County.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO