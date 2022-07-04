Russell Report: Superconference shifting

LeBron James has built quite the legacy for himself both on and off the court. The all-star athlete, who famously hails from Akron, Ohio, has invested quite a bit in his home state since he’s risen through the ranks of the NBA. In fact, though he’s relocated several times while playing for different teams, he’s always found a way to give back. “Akron, Ohio, is my home. I will always be here,” James said at the opening of his I Promise School in 2018. “I'm still working out at my old high school.” The NBA star, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, has also made his mark in other major cities throughout the U.S. Over the past two decades, James has amassed an impressive real estate portfolio that includes homes in Los Angeles and Miami, where he played for the Miami Heat for four seasons. Take a peek into his properties below.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO