A critical change concerning Xbox Live Gold and its free monthly games is supposedly happening later this year with news now circulating that Xbox will be dropping Xbox 360 games from its monthly releases starting in October. In emails shared online which were said to have been sent out to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, Microsoft said it had "reached the limit" of the ability to add Xbox 360 games to the catalog. Xbox 360 games already downloaded through Xbox Games with Gold up until October 2022 will still remain in players' libraries without issue, however.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO