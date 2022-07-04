ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Holiday business booming in Uptown

By Taylor Young
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=102q7R_0gUg9LoW00

CHARLOTTE N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Independence Day, businesses across Charlotte are taking the day off while others prepare for what typically is their busiest night of the year.

“So, that’s why today I woke up at 6 am to be ready. I was here at seven just preparing for the busy night,” the Manager of Chex Grill and Wings, Saad Alkahlout, said.

Where to celebrate 4th of July, see fireworks in the Charlotte area

He said their Church Street location was swamped this time last year. Customers enjoying the Fourth of July in Uptown wiped shelves clean well before closing time.

“That’s why today I was preparing because last year I was not. I was calling a lot of locations because we have nine locations; I called like nine of them. We need bread; I need burger, I need chicken,” Alkahlout said.

Across the street, Mellow Mushroom caught the early crowd. The restaurant is closing at the normal time but expects to be a stop on the walk for many before heading to the ballpark for the fireworks show.

“I brought in a few more servers for today just in case we do get a little but busier, and as well as kitchen staff, so we should be geared up and ready to go,” the general manager of Mellow Mushroom, Avery Cornelius, said.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

Those with a kitchen a fraction of the size are also packing in as many plates of food as possible.

“It’s the Fourth of July, and enjoy themselves,” Kidane Engida said. “it’s crazy. At midnight, 11 o’clock, it’s crowded.”

The food stand manager said he would stay open until crowds wind down or until he is out of food.

“Until the hot dog is gone if it’s busy. If it’s not, I will just shut down and go. That’s it,” Engida said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakenormanpublications.com

New places, empty space emerge at Birkdale Village

HUNTERSVILLE – Participants in the annual Birkdale Village Fourth of July Parade got to see a taste of what’s coming with the under-renovations mixed-use development and also a sign that a long-established business has left. On its way are Brown Bag Seafood and Lovesac, while a staple across...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

On This Day: 1st ever Bojangles opened in Charlotte in 1977

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Happy birthday, Bojangles! It was 45 years ago today that the first famous chicken and biscuits restaurant opened its doors in the Queen City. On July 6, 1977, it was “Bo Time” as Jack Fulk and Richard Thomas opened the first Bojangles restaurant, according to the North Carolina Museum […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bojangles marks 45th anniversary of first restaurant opening in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Today makes 45 years since Bojangles was first introduced to the southeast, with the first location opening its doors on July 6, 1977. The original Bojangles restaurant was opened by founder Jack Fulk, Sr. on West Boulevard in Charlotte. Since 1977, Bojangles has expanded to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in June 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WRAL News

It's Bo Time! Bojangles celebrates 45th birthday

Charlotte, N.C. — North Carolina-based fast food chain Bojangles opened its first location 45 years ago. The North Carolina Museum of History reminded everyone on this fact on Wednesday, Tweeting that the chain opened its first location in Charlotte on July 6, 1977. The restaurant, which is known for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wings#The Queen City News#Qc News
lakenormanpublications.com

‘Barstool Preacher’ performs baptisms at Huntersville biker bar

HUNTERSVILLE – For more than a decade, the Rev. Jeff Hathcock’s mission has been sharing the Gospel in places where cold beer, loud music, tall tales and riding leathers are more customary. As the Barstool Pastor, with organized church backing, north Mecklenburg native Hathcock began his unorthodox Sunday...
WCNC

Mixed-income housing coming to Grier Heights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new mixed-income development will be coming to the Grier Heights neighborhood, a historically Black neighborhood just southeast of Uptown Charlotte. A drive around the neighborhood shows signs of aged homes, but there are also brand new townhomes, and more are being built. “It’s going to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Industrial proposals draw ire of Denver community

DENVER – Budget talks in the winter revealed the desire to attract additional industry to Lincoln County, but the Denver community is pushing back against three sites proposed for industrial use along N.C. 16 Business. County Commissioner Milton Sigmon shared a report in March showing Lincoln with the highest...
DENVER, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WCNC

Get a 'forever bracelet' from Quad Espresso Jewelry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Quad Espresso Jewelry is a local business that specializes in 14K jewelry that you can live in. That means you never have to take it off. This means you can get it wet, and live your life in your jewelry without worrying about it rusting or getting ruined. She offers everything from chains, to bracelets, to earrings and more! You can order jewelry right off the website, or visit the studio located at 1026 Jay Street.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

American Airlines flight to Charlotte diverts to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An American Airlines flight to Charlotte Tuesday night was diverted to Myrtle Beach, according to the airline. American Airlines Flight 548 from Washington, D.C., landed at Myrtle Beach International Airport just before 9:30 p.m., according to FlightAware. The airline said the flight was diverted from Charlotte due to weather in […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSOC Charlotte

New big top experience brings circus fun to Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — A new national tour offering family entertainment will make its debut in Concord this month. The FLIP circus, which features a cast of international performers, will set up its red-and-white striped big top tent at Concord Mills from July 8- 24. Expect to see clowns, acrobats,...
CONCORD, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy