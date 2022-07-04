ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina peso drops as left-leaning economy minister named

By DANIEL POLITI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s peso fell and stock prices dipped Monday after left-leaning Silvina Batakis was named economy minister following the surprise resignation of her more moderate predecessor over the weekend as the country struggles with economic woes. Batakis was named late Sunday to take...

Agriculture Online

Argentina truck snarl eases slightly, boosting grains flow to ports

BUENOS AIRES, June 30 (Reuters) - An Argentine truckers strike continued on Thursday, though eased in some key areas around the major grains hub of Rosario, helping improve the flow of grains tracks to ports, a local transport agency and grains exchanges said. The truck driver protest over high fuel...
Reuters

Ecuador president appoints Pablo Arosemena as economy minister

QUITO, July 5 (Reuters) - Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso on Tuesday appointed Pablo Arosemena, governor of Ecuador's Guayas province, as the Andean country's new minister of economy and finances, following the resignation of Simon Cueva, while also naming new ministers for transport, and urban development and housing.
The Associated Press

A world apart, Lebanon and Sri Lanka share economic collapse

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon and Sri Lanka may be a world apart, but they share a history of political turmoil and violence that led to the collapse of once-prosperous economies bedeviled by corruption, patronage, nepotism and incompetence. The toxic combinations led to disaster for both: Currency collapse, shortages, triple-digit...
Martín Guzmán
Alberto Fernández
Daniel Scioli
The Associated Press

Inflation pushed 71M people into poverty since Ukraine war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A staggering 71 million more people around the world are experiencing poverty as a result of soaring food and energy prices that climbed in the weeks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations Development Program said in a report Thursday. The UNDP estimates that 51.6 million more people fell into poverty in the first three months after the war, living off $1.90 a day or less. This pushed the total number globally at this threshold to 9% of the world’s population. An additional 20 million people slipped to the poverty line of $3.20 a day. In low-income countries, families spend 42% of their household incomes on food but as Western nations moved to sanction Russia, the price fuel and staple food items like wheat, sugar and cooking oil soared. Ukraine’s blocked ports and its inability to export grains to low-income countries further drove up prices, pushing tens of millions quickly into poverty. “The cost of living impact is almost without precedent in a generation... and that is why it is so serious,” UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner said at the launch of the report.
Americas
Argentina
AFP

Chile president receives draft constitution

Chile's constitutional convention on Monday handed its proposed new constitution to President Gabriel Boric ahead of a planned September referendum on adopting the text. "Regardless of the referendum result, Chile has already changed," said the convention's vice president Gaspar Dominguez.
International Business Times

Mexico's Largest Oil Refinery Opens To Fanfare, Not Yet Operational

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador formally opened a major new oil refinery on Friday, a signature project for the leftist leader who argues it will help the country cut a longstanding dependence on foreign gasoline and diesel supplies. The Olmeca refinery owned and operated by state-run oil company Pemex...
nationalinterest.org

Creeping Military Politicization Puts Mexico and Brazil at Risk

It would be a tragedy if Latin America were to return to first another cycle of military involvement in politics or even a return to military rule, followed by another multi-decade effort to get the soldiers back in the barracks. Are Latin America’s armed forces again becoming politically active after...
Reuters

Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece tugged to Piraeus port

ATHENS, July 2 (Reuters) - An Iranian-flagged tanker seized by Greece in April, part of whose cargo was confiscated by the United States, was being towed to the port of Piraeus on Saturday, Greek coast guard officials said, after Greek authorities approved its release.
