How patriotic is your state?

By David Rees
 2 days ago
The American flag waves above a domestic auto dealership in Rockville, Md., Sunday, April 12, 2009. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A personal finance website has compared all 50 states across 13 key indicators of patriotism.

WalletHub ranked the states across two key dimensions, “military engagement” and “civic engagement.” The dimensions were evaluated across 13 metrics. Metrics under military engagement include the state’s average number of military enlistees and veterans per 1,000 adults. Metrics under civic engagement include the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election and AmeriCorps volunteers per capita. Each metric was graded on a 100-point score, with 100 representing the highest level of patriotism.

The ranking found Alaska is the most patriotic state in the U.S., and Arkansas is the least patriotic state.

Ohio was ranked 29th with a score of 40.51. Ohio was ranked 33rd for military engagement and 20th for civic engagement.

Kentucky placed 35th, ranking 21st for military engagement and 43rd for civic engagement.

West Virginia came in at 40th on the list, ranking 34th for military engagement and 36th for civic engagement.

The data found New Jersey, Minnesota and Oregon have the highest percentage of adults who voted in the 2020 Presidential election, while Arkansas, West Virginia and Oklahoma have the lowest. Utah, South Dakota and Nebraska have the highest volunteer rates, while New York, Nevada and Florida have the lowest.

Georgia, Alaska and Texas have the highest number of military enlistees while North Dakota, Vermont and Rhode Island have the lowest. Alaska, Virginia and Wyoming have the highest number of veterans per capita, while New York, New Jersey and California have the fewest.

Further, states were designated as red or blue based on how they voted in the 2020 presidential election. WalletHub found blue states are more patriotic than red states.

View the ranking here.

