When Apple's iOS 16 arrives this fall, so too will Apple's most powerful security setting ever: Lockdown Mode. The new security mode, which will also appear in macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16, is not for everyone. In fact, you might argue it's for a select few: those who believe they could be targeted by state-sponsored cybersecurity attacks. In other words, this is software for the President of the United States. It might also be for the head of your local power authority, water treatment plant, or a journalist covering the war in Ukraine. And thanks to Apple, anyone with an iPhone, it seems.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 HOURS AGO